Digital Voices, Jan. 3, 2023

‘Detention hearing postponed for Mays Landing woman charged with husband’s murder’

Press editorial: ‘Keep open mind on next chapter in A.C. supermarket story’

‘Spencer’s planning addition at Egg Harbor Township HQ’

‘Eagles fail to stop the Cowboys on third-and-30, much to Darius Slay’s chagrin’

‘Parties are back, but how should you dress? A holiday guide’

‘80-year-old California store owner, who gained fame for shooting robber, dies’

‘We need a public health campaign against teen marijuana use,’ by Lisa Jarvis

‘$4-a-gallon gas could return in US as soon as May, projections show’

‘Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely’

“No matter how abusive a relationship is, no one has the right to take out a gun and shoot someone with it, then claim self-defense. Maybe 20 years ago but there is too much help now.” Irene Cruz, via Facebook “What is the answer to this ongoing problem? It starts with pride in your city. Without it, not much is going to change.” Mark Bolner, via PressofAC.com “Everyone is invited to bring a red plastic pitchfork to the groundbreaking.” Peter Haberstroh, via Facebook “Well, he is ‘Big play Slay’ and that one was a whopper!” Steve Cupani, via Facebook “Are you kidding me? The woman in the photo could wear a potato sac and still look great.” Paul Johnston, via Facebook “I’m happy that the victim was able to defend himself. We don’t get much of that without being charged as the criminal.” Doreen Peak, via Facebook “What message does it send our children when several of the presidents of the United States themselves alongside a long list of successful people openly admit regular pot use at one time or another in their lives?” Brian Kelly, via PressofAC.com “I hope they go to new record highs. This country deserves nothing but agony.” Ted McHugh, via Facebook “Send them back and make them enter this country legally.” Roger Lakeland, via Facebook