Digital Voices, Jan. 28, 2023

via Facebook

‘Are today’s parents worried about the wrong things?’

“I watched this and didn’t realize it was him!”

Ione Wenrich Laffey

via Facebook

‘North Wildwood man appears on Saturday Night Live’

“The 23 idiots who didn’t think Willie Mays was a Hall of Famer should have had their voting credentials revoked.”

Thomas Piccolo

via Facebook

‘Today in sports history: Willie Mays named on 409 of 432 Baseball Hall of Fame ballots’

“There is no rehabbing these people.”

Elise Gavin

via Facebook

‘Registered sex offender charged with committing lewd act outside Manahawkin Target’

“She told her cousin the ticket was on $20 then gave him $13,500. Don’t make sense.”

Nathan Evans

via Facebook

‘Woman pleads guilty to stealing $1 million lottery prize from her cousin’

“Get tenure, leave before your contract is up because ?? & get paid more than $300,000. Nice work if you can get it, but tough on the taxpayers.” Gloria Illingworth via PressofAC.com ‘Former Upper Township superintendent will make $300K over the next two years under separation agreement’ “At least now conservatives are on board with saving the whales.” Scott Heath via Facebook ‘Ørsted: No sound surveys have been part of wind project work since the summer’ “I have seen this same thing a few times. Everyone gets mad until these road diets are around for a few years. Then most like and a few will still hate.” Lee Widman via Facebook ‘Casino industry has concerns about Atlantic Avenue redesign’ “HUD inspecting themselves, huh? Why not ask the residents about any passing or failing grade? HUD wouldn’t be pleased with their grade.” Herman Cruse via Facebook ‘Latest HUD inspection gave Stanley Holmes Village a passing grade’ “Atlantic City has lost one of its greatest cheerleaders.” Peter Haberstroh via PressofAC.com “So sorry. Knew him in Wildwood with his father at the Pharmacy. Great family.” Patricia A. Callinan via Facebook ‘Press entertainment columnist and local radio personality David Spatz dies’ “A good year, but they’re not ready for prime time.” Anthony Amedio via Facebook ‘Giants never a factor in 3rd loss to Eagles this season’ “Great game. So nice not to have to sweat it out as a fan.” Toni Digregorio- Leadley via Facebook ‘Readers revel in Eagles’ playoff romp against Giants’ “I’m all for getting rid of the lead pipes, but since the state is mandating it, shouldn’t they pay for it?” Robin Birth via Facebook ‘New Jersey American Water looks to impose new surcharge to cover state lead-regulation costs’“They’re lead to believe they should worry. We live in a society where the flames of fear are stoked by major news media.” Nicholas Signorello