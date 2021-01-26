Digital Voices, Jan. 26, 2021

“Listen to all of his constituents? Are you kidding? You expect Van Drew to do something the Democrats in Trenton and Washington haven’t done in years.”

Jeff Behm

Press editorial — ‘Here’s what Rep. Van Drew needs to do to help South Jersey’

“Good, American population is starting to decrease and we will need to maintain an equal population at least.”

Chris McDonal

“Why don’t we regroup and take care of the current situation first before bringing in 11 million more people that count on our resources?”

Deb Claire

‘Biden to propose 8-year

citizenship path for immigrants’

“The New York Jets finally got it right! … Can’t wait to get back to the playoffs.”

Brian Rarick

‘Family, faith and football — Robert Saleh’s journey to Jets’ head coaching job’