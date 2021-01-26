 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Digital Voices, Jan. 26, 2021
0 comments

Digital Voices, Jan. 26, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“I sincerely wish him and our nation the best. We’ll need it. Solidarity should be the first focus.”

Paul Johnston

via Facebook

‘Joe Biden’s journey

to this moment, in photos’

“As you watch the inauguration, let’s not forget this: Where was this call for unity the last 4 years?”

Tom Cassidy Jr.

via Facebook

Watch live: ‘The presidential

inauguration of Joe Biden’

“If only he had governed for four years in accordance with this last speech.”

Patrick McKoy

via PressofAC.com

Watch Now: ‘President Trump

releases farewell speech’

“Sounds great until you realize that’s only 4.5% of the N.J. population.”

Jeff Deckman

via Facebook

‘New Jersey tops

400,000 COVID-19 vaccinations’

“Listen to all of his constituents? Are you kidding? You expect Van Drew to do something the Democrats in Trenton and Washington haven’t done in years.”

Jeff Behm

via Facebook

Press editorial — ‘Here’s what Rep. Van Drew needs to do to help South Jersey’

“Good, American population is starting to decrease and we will need to maintain an equal population at least.”

Chris McDonal

“Why don’t we regroup and take care of the current situation first before bringing in 11 million more people that count on our resources?”

Deb Claire

via Facebook

‘Biden to propose 8-year

citizenship path for immigrants’

“The New York Jets finally got it right! … Can’t wait to get back to the playoffs.”

Brian Rarick

via PressofAC.com

‘Family, faith and football — Robert Saleh’s journey to Jets’ head coaching job’

“This isn’t about whether the law was right or wrong. Their home, their rules.”

Joan London

via Facebook

‘Georgia teen freed from Cayman Islands jail, admits mistake in breaking quarantine’

“I recently read that Atlantic City is a large hub for human trafficking.”

GianFranco Lamarra

via Facebook

‘Ocean City police searching for man who attempted to lure a minor’

“There might be hope for civilization yet.”

Marc Chiappini

via PressofAC.com

‘Biden’s first act: Orders on pandemic, climate, immigration’

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News