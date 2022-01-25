 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Digital Voices, Jan. 25, 2022
Digital Voices, Jan. 25, 2022

“Does this mean we're going to have to listen again to Levinson drone on and on about how ‘Atlantic County is the best run county in New Jersey?’”

Con Kimura

via Facebook

‘Atlantic County tax rate may fall 1.5 cents per $100 valuation’

“Take away his smart phone and send him to his room until he learns how not to kill people.”

Paul Letizia

via Facebook

‘Vineland man, 19, charged with murder still at large’

“Atlantic City bread isn’t made using ‘freezing technology’ and everything that processing entails.”

Theresa Mae Longo Polito

via Facebook

‘George Norcross hopes to take “A.C. bread” national’

“Mazzeo, just another tax-and-spend liberal who helped make this state top heavy in debt. It now stands a whopping $9,000 per citizen and climbing.

Robert Vertolli

via PressofAC.com

‘Mazzeo leaves a legacy of service for Atlantic County,’ by Marshall Spevak

“My grandparents, the house I grew up in for 20-plus years. So sad, many great memories there.”

Robyn Eccles

via Facebook

‘Fire damages home on Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township’

“7% inflation is high. What is sad, no one gets that much in a raise or return on their investments.”

Doreen Peak

via Facebook

‘Stats that tell story of Biden's first year’

“Where does this lady live? She should be forced to live in A.C.”

Michael Koleini

via Facebook

‘CRDA counsel advanced to interim director’

“By ‘free’ you mean taxpayer funded.”

Peter Diaz

via Facebook

‘Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks’

“Boycott the Olympics.”

Harp Dee

via Facebook

‘A look at some of the top ski moments in Olympic history’

“Now this is a study I can get behind. Samples please.”

Ken Cirillo

via Facebook

‘Stockton Project explores untapped South Jersey resource’

“Classy idea. Hope the players followed through.”

Kimberly O'Neill

via Facebook

‘Pennsylvania coach cancels workouts, tells team to shovel snow for neighbors instead’

