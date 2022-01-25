Digital Voices, Jan. 25, 2022

“Does this mean we're going to have to listen again to Levinson drone on and on about how ‘Atlantic County is the best run county in New Jersey?’”

Con Kimura

via Facebook

‘Atlantic County tax rate may fall 1.5 cents per $100 valuation’

“Take away his smart phone and send him to his room until he learns how not to kill people.”

Paul Letizia

via Facebook

‘Vineland man, 19, charged with murder still at large’

“Atlantic City bread isn’t made using ‘freezing technology’ and everything that processing entails.”

Theresa Mae Longo Polito

via Facebook

‘George Norcross hopes to take “A.C. bread” national’

“Mazzeo, just another tax-and-spend liberal who helped make this state top heavy in debt. It now stands a whopping $9,000 per citizen and climbing.

Robert Vertolli