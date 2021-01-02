 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Jan. 2, 2021
Digital Voices, Jan. 2, 2021

“Unfortunately until things change the only way to get any entity to invest in Atlantic City is to give them incentive.”

Jamie Jake Fortunato

via Facebook

“How many times have we heard, ‘this is a game changer’?”

Michael Toland

via PressofAC.com

‘20-year tax break approved

for water park in Atlantic City’

“Now let’s get this city jumping so everyone’s working full time.”

Peter Haberstroh

via Facebook

‘Contract extension approved by workers at Borgata and five Caesars properties’

“Does it really matter? The way the control freak politicians talk — 2021 will just be more of the same.”

Robert Rosetta

via Facebook

‘Celebrating the end

of a year like no other’

“A business decision such as this is an example of the free market in action.”

Jeff Deckman

via Facebook

‘Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?’

“An informative article with a misleading headline, it praised the speed at which the vaccines were developed and went on to explain the difficulties in implementation.”

Ettore Cattaneo

via PressofAC.com

‘Why isn’t more COVID-19 vaccine available immediately?’

“Iran is eagerly awaiting the return of Biden/Obama/Kerry/Rice. Lift sanctions, money flows, allow nuclear weapon procurement, spread terrorism throughout Mideast via their proxy militants.”

Ken Krebs

via PressofAC.com

Column — ‘Ban Iran from Olymipics

for killing dissident wrestler’

“Very cool.”

Mark Mungiole

via Facebook

‘190,000 ceiling fans recalled

because the blades detach and fly off’

“I would love to read it. She was my 2nd grade teacher.”

Steve Captain Black

via Facebook

‘At 86, Atlantic City’s Virginia Darden Epps-Jackson publishes her first book’

“They’re blessed to have a hospital like that.”

Veronica Massey

via Facebook

‘Sisters gave birth 90 minutes apart after sharing pandemic pregnancy experience’

