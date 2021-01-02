Digital Voices, Jan. 2, 2021

“Unfortunately until things change the only way to get any entity to invest in Atlantic City is to give them incentive.”
Jamie Jake Fortunato
“How many times have we heard, ‘this is a game changer’?”
Michael Toland
‘20-year tax break approved
for water park in Atlantic City’
“Now let’s get this city jumping so everyone’s working full time.”
Peter Haberstroh
‘Contract extension approved by workers at Borgata and five Caesars properties’
“Does it really matter? The way the control freak politicians talk — 2021 will just be more of the same.”
Robert Rosetta
‘Celebrating the end
of a year like no other’
“A business decision such as this is an example of the free market in action.”
Jeff Deckman
‘Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?’
“An informative article with a misleading headline, it praised the speed at which the vaccines were developed and went on to explain the difficulties in implementation.”
Ettore Cattaneo
‘Why isn’t more COVID-19 vaccine available immediately?’
“Iran is eagerly awaiting the return of Biden/Obama/Kerry/Rice. Lift sanctions, money flows, allow nuclear weapon procurement, spread terrorism throughout Mideast via their proxy militants.”
Ken Krebs
Column — ‘Ban Iran from Olymipics
for killing dissident wrestler’
“Very cool.”
Mark Mungiole
‘190,000 ceiling fans recalled
because the blades detach and fly off’
“I would love to read it. She was my 2nd grade teacher.”
Steve Captain Black