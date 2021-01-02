Digital Voices, Jan. 2, 2021

“Unfortunately until things change the only way to get any entity to invest in Atlantic City is to give them incentive.”

Jamie Jake Fortunato

“How many times have we heard, ‘this is a game changer’?”

Michael Toland

‘20-year tax break approved

for water park in Atlantic City’

“Now let’s get this city jumping so everyone’s working full time.”

Peter Haberstroh

‘Contract extension approved by workers at Borgata and five Caesars properties’

“Does it really matter? The way the control freak politicians talk — 2021 will just be more of the same.”

Robert Rosetta

‘Celebrating the end

of a year like no other’

“A business decision such as this is an example of the free market in action.”