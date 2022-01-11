Digital Voices, Jan. 11, 2022

via PressofAC.com
‘Don’t overly politicize the NJ Pinelands Commission’
via Facebook
‘Residents, businesses weigh in on Atlantic Avenue plan’
via PressofAC.com
‘Over a foot of snow fell in many Cape May, Atlantic county towns’
via Facebook
‘Omicron is definitely contagious, but what does that really mean?’
via Facebook
‘Seven local regions, including Atlantic City, considered to be “food deserts”’
via Facebook
‘Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?’
via Facebook
‘Gambling addiction is on the rise amid pandemic’
via Facebook
‘Teachers at culture war front lines with Jan. 6 education’
via Facebook
‘A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November’
via Facebook
‘Snow causes roof to collapse at Ocean City business’
via Facebook
‘“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider robbed in Oakland’
“As one of the governor’s nominees who has been waiting nearly 3 years, I need to point out that you committed the same error of which you accused the environmental community: overly simplistic characterization. … I am a planner with more than 20 years of combined service at the state and interstate level and trained in science and balanced decision-making.” Jessica Rittler Sanchez “I think it’s the best idea in decades for Atlantic City. Atlantic Avenue has been treacherous for pedestrians and bicyclists.” Valeria Jean Marcus “Would have been nice is our tax dollars paid for brine or salt prior to snow falling, while Murphy’s gallivanting in central America.” Chip Douglas “We’re all gonna get it sooner or later.” John Krumaker “There are good groceries to be found in Atlantic City, if you change your expectations and know where to look.” Isaac Brumer “It’s contagious no matter the vaccination status.” Mark Cowin “Let’s not forget online gaming.” Brian Keena “Teachers need to stay out of it. They are the problem.” Dara John Baltuskonis “Good! The hospitality industry pays little more than subsistence wages.” Holger Richard Pust “Replace it with a metal roof.” Gloria J. Ford “Sad she was robbed, but I hope she shares her wealth with real folks who are poor.” Ben James