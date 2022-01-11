Digital Voices, Jan. 11, 2022

‘Don’t overly politicize the NJ Pinelands Commission’

via Facebook

‘Residents, businesses weigh in on Atlantic Avenue plan’

‘Over a foot of snow fell in many Cape May, Atlantic county towns’

via Facebook

‘Omicron is definitely contagious, but what does that really mean?’

via Facebook

‘Seven local regions, including Atlantic City, considered to be “food deserts”’

via Facebook

‘Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?’

via Facebook

‘Gambling addiction is on the rise amid pandemic’

via Facebook

‘Teachers at culture war front lines with Jan. 6 education’

via Facebook