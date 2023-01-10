Digital Voices, Jan. 10, 2023

‘“A constellation of incredibly bad luck” befell Bills safety Damar Hamlin, heart doctor says’

“That’s awesome. They have their own day.”

Sue Clark

via Facebook

“Texas twins born minutes apart but in different years”

“Sadly this was made about gender. This person was killed by a judge.”

John Clark

via Facebook

‘Transgender woman convicted of killing ex-girlfriend executed in Missouri’

“They will win!”

Colleen Moretti

via Facebook

Mike Sielski: ‘The Eagles have one more chance to prove they’re as good as they think they are. They can’t afford to blow it.’

“Our domestic violence laws are absolute garbage. This is going to keep happening if they don’t change.” Beth Toner, via Facebook ‘Judge detains Hamilton Township woman charged with husband’s Christmas murder’ “Call it what it was. Cow did not die, it was slaughtered, which is all good. I eat meat.” Deb Sarhan, via Facebook ‘Mootilda has mooed her last: Owner confirms death of roaming Upper Township cow’ “What happened to Joe Lupo?” George Hernandez, via Facebook ‘New president to lead Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino’ “Hope she gets justice.” Leoniece Roe- Nelson, via Facebook ‘Woman sues over son’s fatal shooting by Ventnor police’ “She’s contradicting herself. She gave several interviews praising the director and saying it was done tastefully.” Heather Briney, via Facebook ‘“Romeo & Juliet” stars sue over 1968 film’s teen nude scene’ “All we need to know is, are they good at their craft? We don’t care or need to know about their politics or whatever.” Mario Suarez, via Facebook ‘25 celebrities you may not know are nonbinary’ “Southwest model failed in this situation. But look at their customer satisfaction ratings, year after year. They’re always near the top with Alaska.” Don Thompson, via PressofAC.com ‘Southwest nosedive continues: 2,300 more canceled flights today’ “So, this doctor who is not actually treating him nor one of the doctors treating him is only providing her opinion!” M. Camille Burgess, via Facebook