Digital Voices, Jan. 1, 2022

‘Long lines continue at COVID-19 testing site in Mays Landing’

‘Millville teen saves woman while on the clock at Wawa’

‘South Jersey’s economy improved in 2021 but hasn’t fully recovered from pandemic’

‘A visible display of grief and love in Ocean City’

‘ACUA hopeful new training course will reverse driver shortage’

‘News outlets hurt by dwindling public interest in news in 2021’

‘Pleasantville officials, residents divided over proposed trash-transfer center’

‘New Jersey reports 12,538 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths’

‘Mayor Small gives update on Atlantic City programs’

‘Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve’

‘Some regret sitting on housing market sidelines’

“Are all these people sick? Why are they getting tested if not?” Jeannie Petrarca via Facebook “A true hero. Thank you for persevering the 2nd time she went out.” Eugene Collins via PressofAC.com “Lots of jobs are available.” Joe Garofala via Facebook “Very sad, but amazing support from the neighbors.” Ann Cee via Facebook “Try paying them more. Who wants that job for $15 an hour.” Todd Super via Facebook “That is because the news media doesn’t report the news, they purposely frame it to influence public opinion.” Robert Rosetta via Facebook “How about we focus on the fact that the landfill is gonna close in 5 years and the current plan is to truck all of Atlantic County’s waste to Cape May and Cumberland Counties.” Larry Watts via PressofAC.com “Stop pushing fear and get over it. We will have to live with this virus like the flu.” Miriam Manna Kessler via Facebook “Fix Atlantic Ave., MLK and get rid of the drug dealers, hookers, drunks and junkies.” Raymon Fernandez via Facebook “She’s cute. I’m jealous of the boyfriend, minus the being murdered part.” Evan Clayton via Facebook “A correction is coming.” Sean Northrop via Facebook