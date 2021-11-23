Digital Voices for Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021

via PressofAC.com
Holger Richard Pust
‘Stone Harbor fights over potential expansion of single-story cottages’
“Such a shame that their murderer(s) has not been brought to justice.”
Cynthia Schwartz Cialini
‘2006 West Atlantic City killings still an active case, prosecutor says’
“Congratulations Ospreys! You earned it!”
Nancy Williams
‘Stockton women’s soccer wins ECAC Tournament’
“Let kids work for financial gifts. My parents gave us a weekly allowance beginning in grammar school after cleaning our room on Saturday mornings.”
Valeria Marcus
‘5 of the best financial gifts for your grandkids’
“My wife and I try to go once a week. The food is great. Students do a great job.” Louis Gigliotti via PressofAC.com ‘Looking back on 40 years of the academy of Culinary Arts’ “We don’t need another infringement on the right of the people to keep and beararms. We need to repeal the numerous ones now on the books.” Robert Vertolli ‘Ghost gun case shows federal approach needed’ “Y’all hate AC so much but love to come and lose all y’all money in the casinos. Y’all should be happy that the hard working citizens finally have an outlet to fresh food.” Tabriah Swain-Taylor‘Atlantic City ShopRite groundbreaking hailed as end to “food desert”’ “She’s about as effective as Trump was as president.” Bill McNulty‘Harris says she does not feel misused or underused as vice president’ “I think Disney needs to have a little more respect for parents’ right to choose what’s best for their kids.” James FitzPatrick“Excellent. This just saved me thousands. Just don’t come crying for a bailout when this doesn’t work out.” Kirk Michael‘Disney cruises will require passengers ages 5 and up to be vaccinated starting in January’ “Great...In NJ that’s good for about 20 miles of road repair.” Ingomar Koch“Spend it wisely, future generations are counting on us.” Peter Haberstroh‘NJ expects $15 billion from infrastructure bill’ “What an amazing tribute to this sweet boy.” Tammy Smith-Sleipnes‘Historical marker to be placed at Micah Tennant Park’ “We need to stop welfare for the rich by stopping taxpayer subsidized flood insurance. In 50 years it’ll all be under water anyway.”