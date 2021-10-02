Digital Voices for Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

‘Gun violence is an epidemic. Better data can help’
‘Shameful discrimination against the unvaccinated is the new American witch hunt’
‘Assembly candidate Claire Swift demands Democratic PAC retract mailer’
‘Stockton University poll shows Gov. Phil Murphy leading over Ciattarelli’
‘United Airlines begins process of firing nearly 600 employees who refused vaccination’
‘Couple celebrating 50th anniversary died in Amtrak train derailment in Montana’
‘After 5 years, Obamas break ground on presidential library in Chicago’
Video: ‘Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025.’
‘”World’s best airline” for 2021 revealed’
“Keep the CDC out of it our you’ll end up with another unenforceable, anti-Constitutional mandate that you’ll have to back down from eventually. Just like you will on the vaccine mandates. Harry Mehlman, via PressofAC.com “Although I am not an antivaxer and I believe the vaccine is critically needed by so many, I do not believe it should be mandated.” John Maiorana, via PressofAC.com “I usually like to mix and match so we don’t end up with one party rule. ... But this year’s relentless daily assault of ugly mailers by the Democrats has convinced me to vote straight Republican.” Janis Hetrick, via PressofAC.com “They left out in the headlines that the majority of the people that they did the poll on do not agree with the direction the state is going in.” Don Purdy, via Facebook “All Jack does is criticize ... doesn’t seem to have much of a plan.” Manuel Kelly, via Facebook “The public is hesitant to fly anyway and with unvaccinated employees, there will be fewer people flying.” Kathy Heaton, via Facebook “These people are willing to become unemployed to make a stupid point. Let them starve.” John Rius, via Facebook “Please let’s pray United is bankrupt in less then six months for not standing up for their employees.” Ed Weber, via Facebook “OMG, this is the saddest news. If there is life after death hope they are together. So sad and sorry for the family.” Erica Jeanne, via Facebook “All presidents have libraries. Trump’s will be a TV guide and a sign that says ‘Twitter’” Lee Fugit, via Facebook “Nice that we’re going electric But has anyone figured out what we’re going to do with all of those spent batteries? They’re highly toxic.” Dan Parsons, via Facebook “Of course none of the US carriers made the list ... none of them offer any ‘class.’” Terry Raymond Eisenbrey, via Facebook