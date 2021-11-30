Digital Voices for Nov. 30, 2021

‘Our View: Talk specifics, not rhetoric, on Build Back Better’

‘Upper Township residents upset about proposed winery’

‘Dangers to road workers, first responders rising according to recent study’

‘Wildwood man charged with unlawfully removing ankle monitor’

‘Dozens of customers are stuck in England’s highest pub after being cut off by a blizzard’

‘Multimillion commercial and residential project on Route 30 in Galloway Township on hold’

‘Flu season often peaks in February, so it’s not too late to get kids immunized’

‘Why WHO skipped ‘nu,’ ‘xi’ for new COVID variant’

‘Winged guardian: Coast Guard commander honored for heroic rescues’

‘Wife of veteran who set himself on fire in Atlantic City says he needed more help for mental health issues’

“I think that too many voters have short attention spans and lack of interest in details, and only react to politicians’ (like Van Drew) rhetoric, insults, and sound bites.” Gene Bray, via PressofAC.com “One had to wonder how loudly they are going to oppose a hotel going in at the old BL England Power Plant site.” Steve Bouchard, Via PressofAC.com“People have become noticeably more angry and aggressive on the road. Not sure why. They seem to think the road is for them and themselves alone.” Janis Hetrick, Via PressofAC.com “He knowingly threw away his probational freedom for a guaranteed long stint in jail, with extra charges.” Donna Manning, Via PressofAC.com“Settle in and enjoy the experience. They will eventually get to you.” Janet Elizabeth Russell, Via Facebook“Such a special place to go to remember our loved ones!” Beverly Andreatos, via Facebook“Stop already, the country has become drug pushers. Every commercial on TV is about pharmaceutical drugs and vaccine, all social media ads are drugs and vaccines. ... How about just eating healthy, exercise, and washing your hands.” Tracy Cappella Harper, Via Facebook“Testing, frequent testing now more important than ever.” Pat Murphy, Via Facebook“I’m tired of all the virus deniers who think bleach (or other nonsensical ingredients) and a prayer will avoid a virus. We’re stuck in this cycle because of this absolutely political stupidity. Get vaccinated.” Pat Gentile, Via Facebook“When training and character meet opportunistic challenges you create heroes.” Peter Haberstroh, Via Facebook“So sad to hear this. This happens way too often to our Veterans after they return home. It breaks my heart when people get in such a dark place that they feel suicide is the only way to escape their pain.” Dawn Marie, Via Facebook