Digital Voices for Nov. 27, 2021

“These statistics are misleading. 199,000 is only those currently receiving unemployment benefits. Once those benefits run out they are assumed to be working and no longer included on the jobless statistic.”

Alan Shair

'US jobless claims plunge to 199,000, lowest in 52 years'

"If you are receiving assistance of any sort from the government, aren't you, in essence, in a contract with the government and therefore shouldn't all recipients of Medicaid, Medicare, welfare, food stamps, housing assistance, etc., be required to get the vaccine? If there is refusal, do you withhold the money? Why is the government only going after those who are employed?”

Kim Green

'US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January'

“Good coaches, combined with good parents make great citizens.”

Peter Haberstroh

'"The skills are the skills": Youth basketball clinics to focus on teaching good habits'