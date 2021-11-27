Digital Voices for Nov. 27, 2021

“These statistics are misleading. 199,000 is only those currently receiving unemployment benefits. Once those benefits run out they are assumed to be working and no longer included on the jobless statistic.”
Alan Shair
'US jobless claims plunge to 199,000, lowest in 52 years'
"If you are receiving assistance of any sort from the government, aren't you, in essence, in a contract with the government and therefore shouldn't all recipients of Medicaid, Medicare, welfare, food stamps, housing assistance, etc., be required to get the vaccine? If there is refusal, do you withhold the money? Why is the government only going after those who are employed?”
Kim Green
'US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January'
“Good coaches, combined with good parents make great citizens.”
Peter Haberstroh
'"The skills are the skills": Youth basketball clinics to focus on teaching good habits'
“I followed this case too. All evidence proved all three were guilty as sin. Justice was served today. My heart aches for Mr. Arbery’s mother and entire family. RIP Mr. Arbery.”
Valeria Marcus
'Jury: All 3 men guilty of murder in killing of Ahmaud Arbery'
"The strategic oil reserve was created to be used only in a time of extreme emergency such as war, or national disasters. It was never intended to be a political tool when your poll numbers are going down. The release of the strategic reserve will do nothing at the pumps and even less at the polls."
Mario Suarez
'Explainer: What is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve?'
“Better start traffic studies in the triangle of Bethel, Groveland and Route 9…”
Harold Spivey
'Could Somers Point be getting another supermarket?'
“A lot of other store brands also release their cans with upside down labels.”
Karen L. MacLeod
'Here’s why Ocean Spray cranberry sauce labels are upside down'
“People wondered if southern New Jersey would continue to get infrastructure dollars after Rep. LoBiondo left. Glad they're still coming.”
Isaac Brumer
'Van Drew touts new "Stronger Shores" effort in Atlantic City'
“You’ve got hundreds of people walking over the 9th Bridge all summer long. It would be nice to have some local specialty shops and outside eating wine bars.”
Michael Jay Perry
'Comments sought on Somers Point bayfront development'
“Why is this even news? Every sitting president runs for reelection. Now if he said he only intends to do one term that would be a different story. But this isn't anything new.”
Scott Robart
'White House says Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024'
“There is no time to lose on climate change, it rained on the Greenland Ice Cap in August 2021 for the first time in recorded history. We will have more to worry about soon than whom makes the batteries.”
Chipnsnj
'Editorial: America's conversion to electric cars ignores a major strategic vulnerability'