Digital Voices for Jan. 23, 2021
“Really needed to be updated, especially service. Now many reasons to visit besides the view.”

Jean Chalfant

via Facebook

‘Deauville Inn renovates and reinvents while retaining its old-school charm’

“As long as politicians get ridiculously light sentences for violating the public trust, the public is not going to trust them.”

Chris Curtis

via Facebook

‘Government to seek jail time for former Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam’

“The vaccine availability is a disgrace. … The state should not advertise vaccine availability unless there’s enough available at all sites they say will have it.”

Barbarer Lechleiter

via PressofAC.com

‘Atlantic City vaccination mega site could open soon, Brown says

“There is no reserve or ‘held back’ vaccines on the federal level as was announced previously. We all have to adjust our expectations.”

Josie Bellina Truppa

via Facebook

‘New Jersey residents clamoring for COVID-19 vaccine, but supply can’t meet demand’

“Van Drew should start the ‘unity’ push by declaring that President Biden won a fair election.”

Ralph Campbell

Via PressofAC.com

“Jeff VanDrew stands up for what he believes in. He doesn’t back down to hate coming from the left.”

Kenny Powers

via PressofAC.com

Press editorial — ‘What Congressman Van Drew needs to do to help South Jersey’

“Maybe Atlantic City government should worry about Atlantic City.”

John Kisch

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City Police Department sends 15 officers to presidential inauguration’

“Like with Echelon Mall, half demolished for cute professional and retail.”

James Thornton

via Facebook

‘PREIT selling part of Moorestown Mall property to develop into hotel and apartments’

