Digital Voices for Jan. 23, 2021

“Really needed to be updated, especially service. Now many reasons to visit besides the view.”

Jean Chalfant

via Facebook

‘Deauville Inn renovates and reinvents while retaining its old-school charm’

“As long as politicians get ridiculously light sentences for violating the public trust, the public is not going to trust them.”

Chris Curtis

via Facebook

‘Government to seek jail time for former Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam’

“The vaccine availability is a disgrace. … The state should not advertise vaccine availability unless there’s enough available at all sites they say will have it.”

Barbarer Lechleiter

‘Atlantic City vaccination mega site could open soon, Brown says

“There is no reserve or ‘held back’ vaccines on the federal level as was announced previously. We all have to adjust our expectations.”

Josie Bellina Truppa

via Facebook