Digital Voices for Jan. 16, 2021
“Joe Jacobs strikes again. He’s got the $180 million School Board piggy bank all to himself.”

C. Robert McDevitt

via PressofAC.com

“This is nothing more than an unlawful / hostile takeover of the ACBOE!”

Tom Forkin

via PressofAC.com

‘Question on member’s residency flips Atlantic City school board vote for president’

“It’s hard to believe that much of the Eagles’ problems aren’t related to (Howie) Roseman’s extremely bad drafts.”

Ralph Campbell

via PressofAC.com

‘Eagles need to right the ship, and it shouldn’t have just begun at coach: Must Win’

“Until his political calculations show his integrity is under challenge he will remain an unprincipled cult member.”

Steven Fenichel

via PressofAC.com

‘Van Drew only New Jersey rep to oppose Biden certification’

“What a waste of time, money and effort. He will be out of office in days.”

Craven Moorehead III

via PressofAC.com

‘President Trump impeached by bipartisan vote for “incitement of insurrection” in Capitol siege’

“Finally some news that matters.”

Jordon Calogero

via Facebook

‘Taco Bell is bringing back potatoes’

“Prayers for safe travels and safety in D.C.!”

Barb Leonetti

via Facebook

‘177th Fighter Wing sends 60 airmen to Washington for inauguration’

“One of the most important people in the world. When you control words, you control people.”

Jimmy Miller

Via Facebook

‘Twitter CEO defends Trump ban’

“They should make him give back the medal.”

Josh Givner

via Facebook

‘Olympic swimmer Klete Keller charged with taking part in Capitol riot’

