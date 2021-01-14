Digital Voices for Jan. 16, 2021

“Joe Jacobs strikes again. He’s got the $180 million School Board piggy bank all to himself.”
C. Robert McDevitt
“This is nothing more than an unlawful / hostile takeover of the ACBOE!”
Tom Forkin
‘Question on member’s residency flips Atlantic City school board vote for president’
“It’s hard to believe that much of the Eagles’ problems aren’t related to (Howie) Roseman’s extremely bad drafts.”
Ralph Campbell
‘Eagles need to right the ship, and it shouldn’t have just begun at coach: Must Win’
“Until his political calculations show his integrity is under challenge he will remain an unprincipled cult member.”
Steven Fenichel
‘Van Drew only New Jersey rep to oppose Biden certification’
“What a waste of time, money and effort. He will be out of office in days.”
Craven Moorehead III
‘President Trump impeached by bipartisan vote for “incitement of insurrection” in Capitol siege’
“Finally some news that matters.”
Jordon Calogero
via Facebook
‘Taco Bell is bringing back potatoes’
“Prayers for safe travels and safety in D.C.!”
Barb Leonetti
via Facebook
‘177th Fighter Wing sends 60 airmen to Washington for inauguration’
“One of the most important people in the world. When you control words, you control people.”
Jimmy Miller
Via Facebook
‘Twitter CEO defends Trump ban’
“They should make him give back the medal.”
Josh Givner
via Facebook
‘Olympic swimmer Klete Keller charged with taking part in Capitol riot’