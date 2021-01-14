Digital Voices for Jan. 16, 2021

“Joe Jacobs strikes again. He’s got the $180 million School Board piggy bank all to himself.”

C. Robert McDevitt

“This is nothing more than an unlawful / hostile takeover of the ACBOE!”

Tom Forkin

‘Question on member’s residency flips Atlantic City school board vote for president’

“It’s hard to believe that much of the Eagles’ problems aren’t related to (Howie) Roseman’s extremely bad drafts.”

Ralph Campbell

‘Eagles need to right the ship, and it shouldn’t have just begun at coach: Must Win’

“Until his political calculations show his integrity is under challenge he will remain an unprincipled cult member.”

Steven Fenichel

‘Van Drew only New Jersey rep to oppose Biden certification’