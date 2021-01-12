 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Digital Voices for Jan. 12, 2021
0 comments

Digital Voices for Jan. 12, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“He’s a great musician and a good person and that means a lot.”

Dee Dee

via Facebook

‘Former Linwood resident is making noise in the music business in Los Angeles’

“During these very difficult times, it was nice to read a feel good story.”

Richard Gober

via PressofAC.com

‘Rain or shine, Ventnor man picks up trash every day in his neighborhood’

“It’s too late. When you jump on the Trump train, you go all the way over the cliff.”

John Reynolds

via PressofAC.com

‘Van Drew sought stronger Trump help in getting protesters out of Capitol’

“Where is all this ‘stimulus money’ coming from?”

Debbie Off

via Facebook

‘Parents of 2020 babies may qualify for $1,100 in extra stimulus money’

“Why isn’t he calling for their arrests?”

Virginia Holman

via Facebook

‘Van Drew calls on Trump to tell protesters to leave Capitol’

“Still waiting to hear if any shuttle service from the train station is planned.”

Kevin P. Inman

via Facebook

‘Are you planning on attending this year’s Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival?”

“Best of luck, Mayor Small.”

Tom Ray

via Facebook

‘Murphy to swear in Small’

“Wow, he gets around.”

Claire Edwards Marks

via Facebook

‘Voll tapped as Cape May city manager as new city officials take office’

“Darn, I had half-court seats for this epic matchup. Thanks for the update.

Damian Cote

via Facebook

‘Rutgers women’s basketball game Thursday vs. Purdue postponed due to COVID-19’

“Good. Then maybe we don’t have to worry about him and his followers wrecking another historical day for America.

Paulette HARNETT

via PressofAC.com

‘President Trump won’t attend Joe Biden’s inauguration’

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News