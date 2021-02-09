Digital Voices, Feb. 9, 2021

“Brigantine! That’s on the other side of the world. Hopefully there will be other CVS stores offering it.”

Terri Szemis

via Facebook

‘COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed

at CVS in Brigantine’

“Too little too late!”

Beverly Sokalski

via Facebook

‘Murphy to sign executive order increasing indoor capacities to 35%’

“Cannot say I blame the store owners. It’s very expensive to replace the storefront. Maybe if the city agreed to pay for any damage.”

Peadar Ceallaigh

via Facebook

“Columbia and those stores have every right to board up. Lucky they don’t close indefinitely and take their stores elsewhere.”

Jennifer Espinosa

‘Boarded up windows at Columbia Sportswear anger Atlantic City officials’