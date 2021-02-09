Digital Voices, Feb. 9, 2021

“Brigantine! That’s on the other side of the world. Hopefully there will be other CVS stores offering it.”
Terri Szemis
via Facebook
‘COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed
at CVS in Brigantine’
“Too little too late!”
Beverly Sokalski
via Facebook
‘Murphy to sign executive order increasing indoor capacities to 35%’
“Cannot say I blame the store owners. It’s very expensive to replace the storefront. Maybe if the city agreed to pay for any damage.”
Peadar Ceallaigh
via Facebook
“Columbia and those stores have every right to board up. Lucky they don’t close indefinitely and take their stores elsewhere.”
Jennifer Espinosa
via PressofAC.com
‘Boarded up windows at Columbia Sportswear anger Atlantic City officials’
“We cancel lifesaving vaccines and testing two days in a row for high winds and some snowflakes.”
Sean Thomas
via Facebook
‘Atlantic County COVID-19
testing canceled for Feb. 2’
“I saw we haven’t had a winter in a while.”
James Agnello
via Facebook
‘Punxsutawney Phil says there will be
six more weeks of winter’
“Happened to me last week with Gloucester County mega site.”
Wendy Ewan Pavlics
via Facebook
“Why in the world did they open vaccinations to those 65 to 74 when they did not have enough vaccine for those 75 and over?”
Ken Weaver
via PressofAC.com
‘Dozens lose spot in A.C. mega site vaccine appointment line’
“Very nice. Some of the other big corporations should follow.”
John M. Jordan
via Facebook
‘Hard Rock to give $1 million
in bonuses to Atlantic City employees’