 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Digital Voices, Feb. 9, 2021
0 comments

Digital Voices, Feb. 9, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“Brigantine! That’s on the other side of the world. Hopefully there will be other CVS stores offering it.”

Terri Szemis

via Facebook

‘COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed

at CVS in Brigantine’

“Too little too late!”

Beverly Sokalski

via Facebook

‘Murphy to sign executive order increasing indoor capacities to 35%’

“Cannot say I blame the store owners. It’s very expensive to replace the storefront. Maybe if the city agreed to pay for any damage.”

Peadar Ceallaigh

via Facebook

“Columbia and those stores have every right to board up. Lucky they don’t close indefinitely and take their stores elsewhere.”

Jennifer Espinosa

via PressofAC.com

‘Boarded up windows at Columbia Sportswear anger Atlantic City officials’

“We cancel lifesaving vaccines and testing two days in a row for high winds and some snowflakes.”

Sean Thomas

via Facebook

‘Atlantic County COVID-19

testing canceled for Feb. 2’

“I saw we haven’t had a winter in a while.”

James Agnello

via Facebook

‘Punxsutawney Phil says there will be

six more weeks of winter’

“Happened to me last week with Gloucester County mega site.”

Wendy Ewan Pavlics

via Facebook

“Why in the world did they open vaccinations to those 65 to 74 when they did not have enough vaccine for those 75 and over?”

Ken Weaver

via PressofAC.com

‘Dozens lose spot in A.C. mega site vaccine appointment line’

“Very nice. Some of the other big corporations should follow.”

John M. Jordan

via Facebook

‘Hard Rock to give $1 million

in bonuses to Atlantic City employees’

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Digital Voices, Feb. 6, 2021

“Public officials must understand the losses borne by these companies. Ugly appearance? Sure it is. But don’t try to throw fault on anyone but…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News