Digital Voices, Feb. 27, 2021

“There are plenty of abandoned strip malls and parking lots that they can use. To wipe out more woods and farmland for this is a sin.”

Phil Lisi

‘Don’t cover NJ farmland and cleared forests with state-mandated solar’

“I wouldn’t dump the debris in the ocean unless all the toxins are removed.”

Karen L. MacLeod

via Facebook

‘Rubble from demolished Trump Plaza could be used for artificial reefs’

“Reduce, reuse, recycle, repair. Make do with less like your constituents.”

Randy Johnson

via Facebook

‘Mullica Township considers

$6M for new municipal building’

“The dam actually collapsed in September 1878. People were killed, homes and property were washed out.”

Mark Cohen

via Facebook

‘NJ Historic Preservation clears Lake Lenape Dam project for DEP approval’