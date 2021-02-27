Digital Voices, Feb. 27, 2021

“There are plenty of abandoned strip malls and parking lots that they can use. To wipe out more woods and farmland for this is a sin.”
Phil Lisi
via PressofAC.com
‘Don’t cover NJ farmland and cleared forests with state-mandated solar’
“I wouldn’t dump the debris in the ocean unless all the toxins are removed.”
Karen L. MacLeod
via Facebook
‘Rubble from demolished Trump Plaza could be used for artificial reefs’
“Reduce, reuse, recycle, repair. Make do with less like your constituents.”
Randy Johnson
via Facebook
‘Mullica Township considers
$6M for new municipal building’
“The dam actually collapsed in September 1878. People were killed, homes and property were washed out.”
Mark Cohen
via Facebook
‘NJ Historic Preservation clears Lake Lenape Dam project for DEP approval’
“They are Muppets. You know, from the land of make believe.”
Henry Connahey
via Facebook
‘Disney+ warns “Muppet Show”
viewers of offensive content’
“Just goes to show how much technology has ruined life as we knew it.”
Greg Rando
via Facebook
‘Gallery: Looking back at shopping centers and malls in South Jersey’
“We should be taking our mask off by now, not doubling up. The fear mongering is absolutely unbelievable. These types of articles are so Orwellian.
Jesus Valdes
via PressofAC.com
‘How to properly wear two masks,
plus more face covering tips’
“Great, now all we need is criminals to have a use of force policy.”
James Baum
via Facebook
‘Coalition for a Safe Community to host presentations on NJ Use of Force policy’