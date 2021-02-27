 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Digital Voices, Feb. 27, 2021
0 comments

Digital Voices, Feb. 27, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“There are plenty of abandoned strip malls and parking lots that they can use. To wipe out more woods and farmland for this is a sin.”

Phil Lisi

via PressofAC.com

‘Don’t cover NJ farmland and cleared forests with state-mandated solar’

“I wouldn’t dump the debris in the ocean unless all the toxins are removed.”

Karen L. MacLeod

via Facebook

‘Rubble from demolished Trump Plaza could be used for artificial reefs’

“Reduce, reuse, recycle, repair. Make do with less like your constituents.”

Randy Johnson

via Facebook

‘Mullica Township considers

$6M for new municipal building’

“The dam actually collapsed in September 1878. People were killed, homes and property were washed out.”

Mark Cohen

via Facebook

‘NJ Historic Preservation clears Lake Lenape Dam project for DEP approval’

“They are Muppets. You know, from the land of make believe.”

Henry Connahey

via Facebook

‘Disney+ warns “Muppet Show”

viewers of offensive content’

“Just goes to show how much technology has ruined life as we knew it.”

Greg Rando

via Facebook

‘Gallery: Looking back at shopping centers and malls in South Jersey’

“We should be taking our mask off by now, not doubling up. The fear mongering is absolutely unbelievable. These types of articles are so Orwellian.

Jesus Valdes

via PressofAC.com

‘How to properly wear two masks,

plus more face covering tips’

“Great, now all we need is criminals to have a use of force policy.”

James Baum

via Facebook

‘Coalition for a Safe Community to host presentations on NJ Use of Force policy’

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News