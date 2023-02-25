“So we risked World War III if Biden had somehow been killed, for a photo op? Nice touch with the sirens as he came out the door.”

John Abbott

‘Biden declares 'Kyiv stands' in surprise visit to Ukraine’

“EHT was able to file for grants the Green Acres funds, yet recently, the mayor said it was too long of a process to use Green Acre funds to purchase the Patcong Farms property.”

Robin Birth

‘Egg Harbor Township authorizes more spending on Tony Canale Park turf-field project’

“I remember coming down to visit my grandmother as a little girl. Going to visit the fountain and see the fish was always a must do.”

Carol Chamberlain

‘Ventnor residents want to revive 100-year-old fountain’

“No school, except for college, should allow children to have cell phones at their desks. Cursing or no cursing, the teacher was correct.”

Cheryl Elizabeth

‘A South Jersey teacher has resigned after a student recorded her profanity-laced tirade to the class’

“It will never bring her back but now the angel can rest in peace knowing her killer was brought to justice.”

April Cooper

‘Man convicted in Egg Harbor Township woman's murder gets 55-year prison sentence’

“Some people are allergic to working.”

Peter Busch

‘Brigantine man charged in stolen package incident’

“Winning a Super Bowl on the sideline? I guess. Great to see him playing nonetheless. Minor league athlete is still a dream job for most.”

Matthew Nairobi

‘Vineland grad Jamil Demby hopes path back to NFL starts in XFL’

“Choosing to share this with the public provides comfort and support to other dementia patients and families.”

Peter Haberstroh

‘Bruce Willis' family 'closer' amid dementia battle’

“Can you imagine how the media would treat this if a Republican was in the same situation?”

Jimmy Miller

‘Fetterman draws praise for getting help for depression’

“Yet, they cannot locate where this so-called meteor struck.”

Ben James

‘Mysterious boom in Texas was meteorite strike’

“Yes, maybe an Assembly run in 2027 or 2029.”

Jakob Pender

‘Have you considered running for political office?’