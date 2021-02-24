Digital Voices, Feb. 24, 2021

Vaccine selfishness and debacle shameful

I was ashamed and appalled to see a picture of an elderly woman waiting in line in frigid temps at a walkup vaccination site. How far will this pandemic make us fall as a nation and human beings? Not one able bodied person was willing to go to the end of the line and give someone who was clearly in greater need a closer spot to receive the vaccine.

Shame on us, and shame on Gov. Phil Murphy. He promised to vaccinate all essential workers and citizens over 75 before all others. He did not keep his promise. Instead he acquiesced because of pressure from his peers and made a knucklehead move to open up the parameters to far too many people when he had to know the state had far too little vaccine.

Now the registry is an every man for himself free for all. With no oversight, fraud and cheating are rampant. Appointment sites are already filled before being released to the general public, and canceled slots are filled by friends and family instead of returned to the queue. The state registry sends reminders for us to apply for a nonexistent appointment for an elusive vaccine.

How many of us would give up that coveted spot in line for the greater need? I fear it’s far too few.

Elaine Post