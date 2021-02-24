Digital Voices, Feb. 24, 2021

Vaccine selfishness and debacle shameful
I was ashamed and appalled to see a picture of an elderly woman waiting in line in frigid temps at a walkup vaccination site. How far will this pandemic make us fall as a nation and human beings? Not one able bodied person was willing to go to the end of the line and give someone who was clearly in greater need a closer spot to receive the vaccine.
Shame on us, and shame on Gov. Phil Murphy. He promised to vaccinate all essential workers and citizens over 75 before all others. He did not keep his promise. Instead he acquiesced because of pressure from his peers and made a knucklehead move to open up the parameters to far too many people when he had to know the state had far too little vaccine.
Now the registry is an every man for himself free for all. With no oversight, fraud and cheating are rampant. Appointment sites are already filled before being released to the general public, and canceled slots are filled by friends and family instead of returned to the queue. The state registry sends reminders for us to apply for a nonexistent appointment for an elusive vaccine.
How many of us would give up that coveted spot in line for the greater need? I fear it’s far too few.
Elaine Post
Galloway Township
Mega site staff good
I am grateful for men and women who are doing such a terrific job of staffing the Atlantic City Convention Center to administer the COVID vaccine at that mega site, specifically the members of the NJANG units 108th and 177th from AFB McGuire and A.C. airport. I was one of the fortunate seniors who navigated the Atlantic-Care website and secured a vaccination time slot.
These folks were professional and courteous. They carried out their mission which was to keep the steady flow of people getting their vaccinations moving in an orderly and safe manner. There were numerous “check points” via lap tops and hand held iPads to help them keep track of each patient, and make sure they were closely monitored for 15 minutes after their shot and then reappointed in 21 days for their second shot.
People should take pride in the men and women in uniform, especially in these very trying times of COVID country unrest. They are the one constant people can count on when needed. It was especially meaningful to me as a past member of the 177th FIG NJANG Medical clinic for 20 years.
I was also impressed by the AtlanticCare nursing staff for their participation. They manned the 20 vaccination tables and were friendly and professional in their mission.
William Dudley
Cape May
Murphy’s edicts harmful
I ran into Congressman Jeff Van Drew last fall when he came to visit some of the local businesses in Brigantine, mine being one of them. It was clear from our conversation that Van Drew understood something that Gov. Phil Murphy never will. North Jersey and South Jersey are fundamentally different.
Brigantine is a small town with many family-owned and -operated businesses. There are no big box retailers or major restaurant chains, so when Murphy allowed businesses like Wal-Mart to remain open and limited indoor dining to 25%, he disproportionately hurt communities like Brigantine.
It’s time for Gov. Murphy to listen to representatives like Congressman Van Drew, who knows these “one size fits all” mandates do more harm than good.
Fran Tulio
Brigantine