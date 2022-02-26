Digital Voices, Feb. 23, 2022

Di Ann Palotti, via Facebook
‘Teenage crime spree ends in auto accident, police say’
Nicole Salazar, via PressofAC.com
‘Hamilton Township teacher arrested, accused of posting threatening statements online’
Peter Haberstroh, via Facebook
‘Beijing’s Olympics close, ending a safe but odd global moment’
Frank Formica, via Facebook
‘National Congress of American Indians asks Wildwood to change Warrior name’
Tammy Lynn, via Facebook
‘Dog found soaked with urine in bag in Vineland’
Russell Juelg, via PressofAC.com
‘Press editorial: Promising new DEP steps on pinelands use, protection’
People are also reading…
Alex Rodriguez, via Facebook
‘Amazon facility planned for Galloway Township’
Jerry Brown, via Facebook
‘Photos of students making coasters for charity at Community School in Egg Harbor City’
Jan Brittain, via Facebook
‘Report: Conspiracy theorists fueled bump in extremist killings in 2021’
Craig Nordberg, via Facebook
‘US could see a century’s worth of sea rise in just 30 years’
Joe Garofala, via Facebook
‘Can we go back to normal? Some already have, while child COVID-19 hospitalizations rose’
“Why blame the parents? … You can’t say or do anything because society got them thinking they can do what they want and get away with it.” “The principal of William Davies Middle School needs to investigate an employee who has allegedly been looking at girls changing in the locker rooms.” “Sponsors should demand a refund.” “Now being a warrior is offensive. Stop the madness.”“I hope karma comes real soon for this pathetic excuse of a human being!” “Citizens who are asking the authorities for enforcement against bad behavior aren’t claiming any moral superiority. We just want the resources protected in accordance with laws and regulations.”“Treat people literally like slaves from what I have read.” “Get the masks off of those poor kids!”“Meanwhile 219 people were shot in Chicago last month.”“I’m still waiting for what was predicted 30 years ago to happen.”“I’ve been back to normal for well over a year.”