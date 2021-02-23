 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Feb. 23, 2021
Digital Voices, Feb. 23, 2021

“Storms get more attention now because there are many more people in places that were lightly populated in the past.”

Ingomar Koch

via Facebook

‘The worst climate disasters in US history’

“Owner petitions to reduce taxes on the now empty lot in 3, 2, 1 ....”

Isaac Brumer

via Facebook

‘Live coverage

of the Trump Plaza demolition’

“Good! It’s outdoors. Everyone is capable of protecting themselves.”

Barb Zorger Mueller

via Facebook

‘North Wildwood St. Patrick’s Day parade to be held despite COVID-19 pandemic’

“The loss of her is a profound one for the species, for the Cape May County Zoo, and for all of us.”

Angele Statuti Pettinato

via PressofAC.com

‘Cape May Zoo snow leopard

dies after cancer fight’

“So she gets to stay home for six months? The rest of us in Jersey on are on month 11 of being stuck at home.”

Dawn Gray-Booth

via Facebook

‘Somers Point woman sentenced after paying to have ex-boyfriend assaulted’

“All medical staff. We’re all in this together.”

Jackie Lin

via Facebook

‘Announcing The Press

of Atlantic City’s 2021 Nurses Awards’

“Remember the past so as to help the future, hopefully, be better.”

Owen Sheekey

via PressofAC.com

‘Ocean City to remember

later wars with new monument’

“Yeah. Guess we know the reason behind this.”

Jeannie Petrarca

via Facebook

‘Proposed bills would ban

ballot drop boxes near police stations’

“Florida beaches are about a third crowded compared to the Jersey Shore beaches.”

Chris Pappaterra

via Facebook

‘While rest of US freezes, crowds pack Florida’s beaches’

