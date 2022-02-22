Digital Voices, Feb. 22, 2022

“If Hillary Clinton is guilty as well as those who did this crime, why did Durham wait until statute of limitations expired before filling his case?”
Ken Klotz
via Facebook ‘Special counsel alleges Clinton campaign lawyer used data to raise suspicions about Trump’
“He’s an elite athlete, and is careful about everything put into his body.”
Monica DeJour
via Facebook ‘Unvaccinated Djokovic could skip French Open, Wimbledon over vaccine stance’
“Gonna have to spend lots of $$$ to upgrade the country’s electric system.”
Rick Etling
via Facebook
‘Fact-checking Biden’s recent claims on electric vehicles and jobs’
“Hard to believe that the civil lawsuits are coming in first before he can be arrested criminally.”
People are also reading…
Neal Aitken
via Facebook ‘Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on set’
“Do these preservation groups expect the new owners of the property to change their entire design to accommodate this?” Gloria Illingworth, via PressofAC.com
‘Preservation groups want to save a mid-century motel lobby in Wildwood Crest’ “Shoutout to the Atlantic City Independence Committee for making this happen.” Matthew Diullio-Jusino, via Facebook
‘Atlantic County commissioners pass resolution asking state to investigate Kayan Frazier hiring’ “What should have happened is when the police saw a drunken kid walking outside the casino, they should have just pointed him in the right direction.” Michael Gallo, via Facebook
‘Castellani, police officers testify in Wheaten case’ “Wow, you called it ‘anti mandate’ and not ‘anti vaxx.’ Color me surprised.” Alex Rodriguez, via Facebook
‘Canada anti-mandate protests escalate, and half of all travel destinations are high risk’ “So a traffic jam is a big deal. But dozens killed, buildings burned down, businesses looted and destroyed was justified.” Joe Jasiecki, via Facebook
‘Ottawa’s police chief resigns amid truck protest in Canada’ “Virginia Giuffre was forced to file a civil complaint because USA and UK law enforcement and prosecutors wouldn’t do their jobs. There’s a different justice system for the “connected” than for everyone else.” Paul Johnston, via Facebook
‘Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity’ “And when has any of that money trickled down to the city itself? That sad part is for decades these casinos haven’t done anything but leach off our city.” Obeth Arias, via Facebook
‘US casinos won $53 billion in 2021, their best year ever’ “It’s about time. Now, let’s close those drive-through windows, whose trash we see more of than plastic bags.” Greg Offner, via PressofAC.com
‘Get ready, New Jersey — plastic bag ban coming soon to a store near you’ “So glad the purpose of his speech was to calm the people of Russia and patronize the people of Ukraine and U.S. citizens in those countries.”Kristen Simons, via Facebook
‘Biden says Russian invasion “distinctly possible”’