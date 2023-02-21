‘Workers get support for Atlantic City casino smoking ban’
‘Readers share their thoughts on Eagles’ Super Bowl loss’
‘Cape May County corrections officer faces sexual assault charges’
‘Egg Harbor City students paint planters for upcoming fundraiser’
‘Who will win next year’s NFL MVP award?’
‘IRS nominee: No audit boost for households under $400,000’
‘Feeling ripped off on Valentine’s Day? Popular chocolate boxes look big, but have more plastic than ever’
‘Biden faces doubt from some voters’
‘Rumors swirl about balloons and UFOs as officials stay mum’
‘Pepsi’s Peeps-flavored soda is back’
People are also reading…
‘The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024’
“If the state would rather reinstate smoking in bars, restaurants, offices, airplanes, parks, boardwalks, etc., then we will shut up.” Nick Vitola, via PressofAC.com “Your defense on the team let you down. Your quarterback played well.” James Henhaffer, via Facebook “The person that perpetrated this is disgusting. However his behavior does not equal the behavior of others wearing the badge.” Peter Busch, via Facebook “Awesome! I buy a piece every year.” Cathy Werner, via Facebook “Hurts and Mahomes should have shared the MVP. They put on one hell of a show.” Andrew Warren, via Facebook “Good. Go after the rich and big corporations.” Bob Millar, via Facebook “I guess candy is no different than everything else. Look how smaller is the potato chip bag. They’re way smaller and more money.” Lewie Peacock, via Facebook “Some?! How about ‘most’!” Micky McDonald, via Facebook “Sadly zero aliens shot down over recent days. Now people are floating their own white balloons for fun.” Greg Bleeker, via Facebook “They should name
it ‘Peepsi’.” Jason Kammer, via Facebook “I hope every career politician will be voted out.” Valeria Jean Marcus, via Facebook