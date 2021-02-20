Digital Voices, Feb. 20, 2021

“It’s never about where you work. It’s about who you work with that makes it a great place to work.”

Madison Bryan

via Facebook

‘Former Trump Plaza employees say

best part of casino was their coworkers’

“I’ve never seen such hostility and glee. Sick world we live in. Just knock it down like you would any other old building.”

Marggie LaFaye

‘Some A.C. businesses, residents happy

to see former Trump Plaza come down’

“The Republicans are still on their knees to this despicable loser.”

Robert Rossiello

‘Trump acquitted, denounced

in historic impeachment trial’

“Working at his casinos helped pay for my retirement from the carpenters union.”

Richie Purzner

via Facebook