 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Digital Voices, Feb. 20, 2021
0 comments

Digital Voices, Feb. 20, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“It’s never about where you work. It’s about who you work with that makes it a great place to work.”

Madison Bryan

via Facebook

‘Former Trump Plaza employees say

best part of casino was their coworkers’

“I’ve never seen such hostility and glee. Sick world we live in. Just knock it down like you would any other old building.”

Marggie LaFaye

via PressofAC.com

‘Some A.C. businesses, residents happy

to see former Trump Plaza come down’

“The Republicans are still on their knees to this despicable loser.”

Robert Rossiello

via PressofAC.com

‘Trump acquitted, denounced

in historic impeachment trial’

“Working at his casinos helped pay for my retirement from the carpenters union.”

Richie Purzner

via Facebook

‘Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino made

its mark during 30 years in operation’

“Schools in minority neighborhoods are going to be the very last to see this luxury, yet their families need it the most.”

Atiyah Raheem

via Facebook

‘Linwood preparing

to reopen schools 5 days a week’

“This is terrible! How can they make that decision right now?”

Andrea Hornberger

via Facebook

‘Organizers cancel annual Bayfest event in Somers Point for second year in a row’

“I’ll keep my guns. Stop coming after lawful gun owners.”

Joe Pio

via Facebook

‘On Parkland shooting anniversary,

Biden calls for tougher gun laws’

“I fear that Lucy may have lost some fans and some future visitors because of the greed.”

Susan Nelson

via Facebook

‘Lucy the Elephant gets

no bites for overnight stay’

“Oh, it will be an empty lot like the previous Sands.”

Tracey Lynn Scherer

via Facebook

‘What will happen at the Trump Plaza site once the building is demolished’

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News