Digital Voices, Feb. 2, 2021
Digital Voices, Feb. 2, 2021

“You must be kidding, because at 3 p.m. there were over 30,000 people in the queue ahead of me.”

Nancy E. Neglia

via PressofAC.com

‘Atlantic City vaccination site up

and running, awaiting more doses’

“Yes, let’s get back to the train wreck we had four years ago.”

Michael Iron

via Facebook

‘Biden to reopen Obamacare markets’

“Gov. Phil Murphy should address this. This should not be acceptable.”

Mimi Nicole

via Facebook

‘New Jersey high school hoops star rebuffed in attempt to wear BLM shirt’

“Every elected position should have term limits.”

Jessica Weyler

via Facebook

‘For 3rd time, Sen. Ted Cruz introduces Congress term limit amendment’

“The ban is from 1960, so the article is misleading with regard to former President Trump.”

Thomas Polistina

via PressofAC.com

‘Biden reverses Trump ban

on transgender people in military’

“This is awesome.”

Carole Jacobsen Dowd

via Facebook

‘A crocheted Bernie Sanders doll raised $40k for charity in online auction’

“They can afford to, they were allowed open during all closures. Got more business and cut the small guys out.”

Betty Jane Guerra Stackhouse

via Facebook

‘Target giving $500

post-holiday bonuses to employees’

“Gillian said he has secured financing for the property, however, and it will not be put up for auction.”

Ediana Aponte Martinez

via Facebook

‘Gillian’s Wonderland Pier ordered

to be put up for auction’

“‘Mean lower low water’? They have messed with the standards so much and have so many names and data that nobody knows what is going on.”

Ted Kingston

via Facebook

‘New study changes coastal flooding thresholds for local tide gauges’

