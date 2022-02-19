Digital Voices, Feb. 19, 2022

‘A Cherry Hill rabbi hired a hitman to murder his wife. Now, there’s a musical about the case.’

‘Judge dismisses Sarah Palin’s libel lawsuit against New York Times’

‘Ohio mayor quits after saying ice shanties may bring prostitution’

‘In New Jersey and Atlantic City, politics gives and politics takes away’

‘Super Bowl 56 betting recap: Rams win helps sportsbooks avoid suffering big losses’

‘Eminem takes a knee during halftime show; NFL denies reports it tried to stop him’

‘What was your favorite Super Bowl commercial?’

‘Russian skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete; no medal ceremony if she places top 3’

‘Mays Landing man admits taking Pelosi’s microphones during Jan. 6 riot’

‘Atlantic City celebrates Super Bowl LVI with little fear of pandemic’

‘A-Rod, once scorned by Trump, in group buying his D.C. hotel’

‘Unvaccinated medical workers turn to religious exemptions’

“No, this play isn’t being released ‘too soon,’ it should never be released.” Andrew Sever, via PressofAC.com “The New York Times admitted it was wrong. But it was a mistake!’ Bob Reed, via Facebook “He must be from Ocean City.” Dwayne Wilkes, via Facebook “This is all about the money, but The Press is correct: You get the appointment through politics, and lose it the same way.” Michael Toland, via PressofAC.com “Let’s recap? Don’t drop any flags all game then drop 5 on Cincy in the last 2 minutes.” Sharon Manfredo, via Facebook “I thought it was done paying tribute to Tupac, but by all means let’s make a mountain out of a mole hill.”Randy Silvis, via Facebook “I was just happy to see that Covid is no longer a thing in Los Angles. Well, for everyone except the kids in a class room.” Colette DeGailler Klein, via Facebook “Didn’t an American athlete get banned from the summer Olympics because she legally smoked marijuana?” Anthony Gaud, via Facebook “He should have been charged with treason.” M. Camille Burgess, via Facebook “Or more likely people are just tired of the politics and being made to live in fear.”Robert Rosetta, via Facebook “Walk away, A-Rod!” Nicholas Fiadino via Facebook “It’s a shame that we can’t just say no and it would be good enough.” Jess Ica, via Facebook