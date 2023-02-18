‘Car-centric developer would pay $115 million for Bader Field, clean up pollution’ “Why not call for a halt to fishing and shipping, which are far more likely to have killed the whales?” Ken Weaver, via Facebook “Just take your smoking outside, into a smoking lounge outside, that’s all.” Thomas Anthony, via Facebook “Let the scientists figure this out so we can get a correct diagnosis.” Michael Bender, via Facebook “The problem in the world today is that these young kids think they can get away with anything and that there are no consequences.” Crystal Leigh Isaman, via Facebook “Everyone in this country has the same opportunities, you have to just go and get some. You just can’t sit around whining and waiting for handouts. Cathy Adkins, via PressofAC.com “Fake psyop BS. Where have you been the past few years?” Joe Fliss, via Facebook “The NFL decided they want to be talking about Pat Mahomes ‘the next Brady’ instead of letting the drama unfold naturally.” Benjamin Wade, via Facebook “His performance was horrible and scary. And his outfits are ridiculous.” Andrea Hornberger, via Facebook “My parents stated it looked like they were all wearing bed sheets.” Debby Jones, via Facebook “I prefer the straightforward anthem with minimal “embellishments,” but Chris did it in a genuine way and was up there among the best.” Robert Switzer, via Facebook “Keep religion and politics out of sports.” Brandon LeBlanc, via Facebook