Digital Voices, Feb. 16, 2021
Digital Voices, Feb. 16, 2021

“Shouldn’t people who signed up on the state DOH website be given these appointments? Why are there so many lists?”

Vicki Kroger

via Facebook

‘A.C. Convention Center adds more times to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations’

“Learning loss or gain cannot be accurately gauged by a standardized test.”

Mark Shockley Jr.

via PressofAC.com

Press editorial: ‘Standard tests needed

to help students hurt by school closings’

“He decided to do so after having been pardoned by President Trump.”

Agnieszka Klimczak

via Facebook

‘Rapper Kodak Black offers to pay

college tuition for kids of slain FBI agents’

“Nice. There is no logical reason for it to be played. It’s a sporting event.”

Brian C. Biscieglia

via Facebook

‘Mavs owner Mark Cuban stops playing national anthem at home games’

“It is ridiculous to cancel parades. Just modify them by performing during judging in an inaccessible location to pedestrians and ask people to spread out.”

Monica Coombs

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City cancels St. Patrick’s Parade’

“The name was based on a real life woman, not a stereotype.”

Pat Conner

via Facebook

‘Aunt Jemima brand gets

a new name, Pearl Milling Co.’

“Let’s hope the 13.2 ounce drink is 17.5% cheaper than the 16 ounce drink.”

Michael T. Woelfel

via Facebook

‘Coca-Cola is introducing its first bottle made from 100% recycled plastic’

“Beautiful! Looks like a straight ‘A’ student.”

Judy Kazdal

via Facebook

‘Meet Wally, Hammonton Middle School’s new therapy dog’

“The bricks may fall but the memories remain.”

Peter Haberstroh

via Facebook

‘Springfield Inn demolished in Sea Isle City, to become outdoor restaurant’

“Wheaton closed on Oct. 4, 2004. I know, because I worked there to the end. I miss working there.”

Donna Sutton

via PressofAC.com

‘Hamilton Township to vote on first steps toward improving Lake Lenape dam’

