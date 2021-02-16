Digital Voices, Feb. 16, 2021

“Shouldn’t people who signed up on the state DOH website be given these appointments? Why are there so many lists?”
Vicki Kroger
via Facebook
‘A.C. Convention Center adds more times to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations’
“Learning loss or gain cannot be accurately gauged by a standardized test.”
Mark Shockley Jr.
via PressofAC.com
Press editorial: ‘Standard tests needed
to help students hurt by school closings’
“He decided to do so after having been pardoned by President Trump.”
Agnieszka Klimczak
via Facebook
‘Rapper Kodak Black offers to pay
college tuition for kids of slain FBI agents’
“Nice. There is no logical reason for it to be played. It’s a sporting event.”
Brian C. Biscieglia
via Facebook
‘Mavs owner Mark Cuban stops playing national anthem at home games’
“It is ridiculous to cancel parades. Just modify them by performing during judging in an inaccessible location to pedestrians and ask people to spread out.”
Monica Coombs
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City cancels St. Patrick’s Parade’
“The name was based on a real life woman, not a stereotype.”
Pat Conner
via Facebook
‘Aunt Jemima brand gets
a new name, Pearl Milling Co.’
“Let’s hope the 13.2 ounce drink is 17.5% cheaper than the 16 ounce drink.”
Michael T. Woelfel
via Facebook
‘Coca-Cola is introducing its first bottle made from 100% recycled plastic’
“Beautiful! Looks like a straight ‘A’ student.”
Judy Kazdal
via Facebook
‘Meet Wally, Hammonton Middle School’s new therapy dog’
“The bricks may fall but the memories remain.”
Peter Haberstroh
via Facebook
‘Springfield Inn demolished in Sea Isle City, to become outdoor restaurant’
“Wheaton closed on Oct. 4, 2004. I know, because I worked there to the end. I miss working there.”
Donna Sutton
via PressofAC.com
‘Hamilton Township to vote on first steps toward improving Lake Lenape dam’