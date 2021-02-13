 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Feb. 13, 2021
“Thank God the cities are stepping up. The state rollout has been ridiculous. Especially for seniors.”

Kathleen Daffin

via Facebook

‘Sea Isle City program to help older people register for COVID-19 vaccine’

“Now, all those saying it was on purpose ....”

Lisa Karrer Thomas

via Facebook

‘Playland’s Castaway Cove fire determined to be accidental’

“Keep the resolution tabled, as this has absolutely zero bearing on Atlantic County and its operations.”

Shawn McCloud

via PressofAC.com

‘Atlantic County resolution condemning Capitol invasion may move forward’

“The civil service test is not the end all be all of predicting someone’s performance.”

Pat Gentile

via Facebook

‘Political Briefs — Law signed

to help diversify police’

“People that hike, walk, canoe, kayak don’t contribute money to use the resources. Maybe they should be charged like hunters and fishermen.”

Mark Mungiole

via Facebook

‘Are hunters really the biggest conservationists in America?’

“I believe you meant to say the governmental response to COVID-19. The pandemic hasn’t done any of that.”

Michael Gaskill

via Facebook

‘COVID-19 pandemic has put additional strain on the lives of people in recovery’

“Took my girlfriend out for one after seeing ‘The Exorcist.’”

John Reid

via Facebook

‘Here’s when McDonald’s

is bringing back the Shamrock Shake’

“I will be sorry to see this landmark go. I loved the peace I felt there.”

Rosalie Herbig

via PressofAC.com

‘Cape May Point retreat house

to permanently close’

“TB at +3, like who wouldn’t bet on that. That was a steal.”

Rahul Choudhury

via Facebook

‘More than double the amount bet in Atlantic City on this year’s Super Bowl than last year’

“Outdoors should be no problem. Wear a mask and rock on.”

Bobby G. Rothschild

via Facebook

‘Outdoor events in AC “higher probability” for summer, Murphy says’

“Saw it in Brigantine earlier this week. I thought I was going crazy.”

Kristen Carangia

via Facebook

‘Linwood woman delivers pizza with hundreds of rubber duckies on her car’

