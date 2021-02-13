Digital Voices, Feb. 13, 2021

“Thank God the cities are stepping up. The state rollout has been ridiculous. Especially for seniors.”

Kathleen Daffin

via Facebook

‘Sea Isle City program to help older people register for COVID-19 vaccine’

“Now, all those saying it was on purpose ....”

Lisa Karrer Thomas

via Facebook

‘Playland’s Castaway Cove fire determined to be accidental’

“Keep the resolution tabled, as this has absolutely zero bearing on Atlantic County and its operations.”

Shawn McCloud

‘Atlantic County resolution condemning Capitol invasion may move forward’

“The civil service test is not the end all be all of predicting someone’s performance.”

Pat Gentile

via Facebook

‘Political Briefs — Law signed

to help diversify police’