Digital Voices, Dec. 8, 2020
Digital Voices, Dec. 8, 2020

“The best way to complain about lack of transparency is to have a closed door meeting?”

Tom Forkin

via PressofAC.com

‘State, Atlantic City officials will meet behind closed doors to clear the air’

“Mr. Flip, meet Mr. Flop.”

Dan Bruning

via Facebook

‘Obama cautions activists against

using “defund the police” slogan’

“The children may grab free breakfast upon entering school and now grab a free to-go lunch when leaving.”

LouAnn Ferrari-Brooks

via Facebook

‘Ocean City High School eliminates

lunch in bid to slow COVID-19 spread’

“Flobee sales just went through the roof.”

Ken Dischert Jr.

via Facebook

‘George Clooney cuts his own hair

with device attached to vacuum cleaner’

“They weren’t inspired or motivated to vote for Biden, they were hoodwinked and brainwashed by the media to vote against Trump.”

Ettore Cattaneo

via PressofAC.com

Keith C. Burris — ‘Maybe it’s not so hard to figure out what voters want’

“Neato! The trees look beautiful.”

Julia Evans

via Facebook

Photos: ‘White House Christmas decorations unveiled’

“If masks work as good as these idiots are telling us, then why are the numbers going up?”

Robert Solley

via Facebook

‘Murphy lowers outdoor gatherings to 25 people, suspends indoor school sports’

“He already has the greatest communications team, CNN and MSNBC.”

Michael Cialini

via Facebook

‘Biden chooses an all-female

senior White House press team’

“My accountant is getting tired of me saying ‘This is the month I hit a big one.’”

Peter Haberstroh

via Facebook

‘What were the biggest jackpots scored at Atlantic City casinos in November?’

Letters

Digital Voices, Dec. 5, 2020

“My son never got a paper ballot, even after I called and was told they were sending a ballot. He was in the hospital so he didn’t get to vote.”

