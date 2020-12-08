Digital Voices, Dec. 8, 2020

“The best way to complain about lack of transparency is to have a closed door meeting?”
Tom Forkin
via PressofAC.com
‘State, Atlantic City officials will meet behind closed doors to clear the air’
“Mr. Flip, meet Mr. Flop.”
Dan Bruning
via Facebook
‘Obama cautions activists against
using “defund the police” slogan’
“The children may grab free breakfast upon entering school and now grab a free to-go lunch when leaving.”
LouAnn Ferrari-Brooks
via Facebook
‘Ocean City High School eliminates
lunch in bid to slow COVID-19 spread’
“Flobee sales just went through the roof.”
Ken Dischert Jr.
via Facebook
‘George Clooney cuts his own hair
with device attached to vacuum cleaner’
“They weren’t inspired or motivated to vote for Biden, they were hoodwinked and brainwashed by the media to vote against Trump.”
Ettore Cattaneo
via PressofAC.com
Keith C. Burris — ‘Maybe it’s not so hard to figure out what voters want’
“Neato! The trees look beautiful.”
Julia Evans
via Facebook
Photos: ‘White House Christmas decorations unveiled’
“If masks work as good as these idiots are telling us, then why are the numbers going up?”
Robert Solley
via Facebook
‘Murphy lowers outdoor gatherings to 25 people, suspends indoor school sports’
“He already has the greatest communications team, CNN and MSNBC.”
Michael Cialini
via Facebook
‘Biden chooses an all-female
senior White House press team’
“My accountant is getting tired of me saying ‘This is the month I hit a big one.’”
Peter Haberstroh
via Facebook
‘What were the biggest jackpots scored at Atlantic City casinos in November?’
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!