Digital Voices, Dec. 8, 2020

“The best way to complain about lack of transparency is to have a closed door meeting?”

Tom Forkin

‘State, Atlantic City officials will meet behind closed doors to clear the air’

“Mr. Flip, meet Mr. Flop.”

Dan Bruning

via Facebook

‘Obama cautions activists against

using “defund the police” slogan’

“The children may grab free breakfast upon entering school and now grab a free to-go lunch when leaving.”

LouAnn Ferrari-Brooks

via Facebook

‘Ocean City High School eliminates

lunch in bid to slow COVID-19 spread’

“Flobee sales just went through the roof.”

Ken Dischert Jr.

via Facebook

‘George Clooney cuts his own hair

with device attached to vacuum cleaner’