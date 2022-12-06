Digital Voices, Dec. 6, 2022

‘New Jersey reports more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths’

‘Orange Loop’s Bourre announces offseason close for rebranding, remodeling’

‘Hurts has Eagles off and running toward best record in NFL’

‘Draft climate report for Upper Township includes difficult predictions’

‘Stanley Holmes Village residents say lack of heat, hot water a problem for years’

‘State program to monitor opioid use awarded federal grant’

‘South Jersey home listings for people who need a lot of living space’

Michael Paul Williams: ‘Australia went bold after a mass shooting. When will we go beyond piecemeal responses?’

‘House votes to avert rail strike, impose deal on unions’

‘Hakeem Jeffries to lead House Dems, 1st Black person to head major party in Congress’

‘Oath Keepers boss guilty of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 case’

‘Why are China’s COVID rules so strict?’

“Well, I am boosted up as much as you can, so we will see.” Judy Callahan, via Facebook “I have high hopes for this district. They have great food and bars and can be so much more, but the area also needs to be cleaned up.” Doreen Peak, via Facebook “Love him but Mahomes is the clear-cut MVP choice so far.” Roger Wagner, via Facebook “Or dinosaurs might take over the Earth!” Janis Hetrick, via PressofAC.com “Residents should be reimbursed for November’s rent.” Valeria J. Marcus, via Facebook “Hopefully this money gets used appropriately and doesn’t end up in some politician’s pocket.” Michael Watson, via Facebook “Most of the people that I know that have large living spaces, when the brood gets older, they want to sell.” Peter Busch, via Facebook “‘Mandatory buyback’? Is that like a confiscation? If that is the plan, why not just call it that?” Sanford Leavy, via Facebook “When the economy crumbles, we will all know we only have billionaire executives to blame.” Timothy Pell, via Facebook “We could care less about color, race, gender. We need real leaders that uphold the Constitution and stand with America.” Christopher Cox,via Facebook “I’m not usually a fan of good old days rhetoric, but the penalty for traitors used to be better. Make an example, and no pardon brings them back from the end of a rope.” Steve Wynne, via Facebook “Because they have a dictator. Not really difficult to understand.” Scott Singley, via Facebook