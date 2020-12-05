 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Dec. 5, 2020
“My son never got a paper ballot, even after I called and was told they were sending a ballot. He was in the hospital so he didn’t get to vote.”

Susan Russack

via PressofAC.com

‘Atlantic County faces possible recount

of 143,000 paper ballots’

“The best thing for the 2024 election would be for people to acknowledge Republican and Democrat equal the same thing.”

Kirk Hewitt

via Facebook

‘5 things the US can do better

in the 2024 election’

“If it had been in South Jersey, you know the scrappers would have gotten it.”

Kevin P. Inman

via Facebook

‘Mysterious silver monolith

disappears from Utah desert’

“Good to know. I’ll update the calculations.”

Steve Wynne

via Facebook

‘Earth 2,000 light-years closer than thought to black hole at center of galaxy’

“Focus on the drug addicts on Atlantic and Pacific, right there hanging out in front of the legitimate businesses.”

Alberto Rivera

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City police, Stockton partner

on “mutual goal” of safer city’

“You people are disgusting fear mongers.”

Jason Sheets

via Facebook

‘Food fear: Can you get virus

from leftovers? Assess the threat’

“As to health care workers that object to medical procedures on religious grounds, they should seek other employment.”

Marc Chiappini

via PressofAC.com

Marie Tasy — ‘Don’t let Murphy, legislators remove all abortion rules and limits’

“We so enjoyed this place through the years, delicious breakfasts there.”

Brenda Waltimyer

via Facebook

‘Beach House Grille in Ocean City

closes its doors after 30 years’

“Take the tour on a Wednesday if they still offer it. It’s fascinating!”

Leslye Walker Graulich

via Facebook

‘“Deck the Hall” first recording of world’s largest musical instrument in 22 years’

