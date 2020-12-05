Digital Voices, Dec. 5, 2020

“My son never got a paper ballot, even after I called and was told they were sending a ballot. He was in the hospital so he didn’t get to vote.”
Susan Russack
via PressofAC.com
‘Atlantic County faces possible recount
of 143,000 paper ballots’
“The best thing for the 2024 election would be for people to acknowledge Republican and Democrat equal the same thing.”
Kirk Hewitt
via Facebook
‘5 things the US can do better
in the 2024 election’
“If it had been in South Jersey, you know the scrappers would have gotten it.”
Kevin P. Inman
via Facebook
‘Mysterious silver monolith
disappears from Utah desert’
“Good to know. I’ll update the calculations.”
Steve Wynne
via Facebook
‘Earth 2,000 light-years closer than thought to black hole at center of galaxy’
“Focus on the drug addicts on Atlantic and Pacific, right there hanging out in front of the legitimate businesses.”
Alberto Rivera
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City police, Stockton partner
on “mutual goal” of safer city’
“You people are disgusting fear mongers.”
Jason Sheets
via Facebook
‘Food fear: Can you get virus
from leftovers? Assess the threat’
“As to health care workers that object to medical procedures on religious grounds, they should seek other employment.”
Marc Chiappini
via PressofAC.com
Marie Tasy — ‘Don’t let Murphy, legislators remove all abortion rules and limits’
“We so enjoyed this place through the years, delicious breakfasts there.”
Brenda Waltimyer
via Facebook
‘Beach House Grille in Ocean City
closes its doors after 30 years’
“Take the tour on a Wednesday if they still offer it. It’s fascinating!”
Leslye Walker Graulich
via Facebook
‘“Deck the Hall” first recording of world’s largest musical instrument in 22 years’
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!