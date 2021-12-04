Digital Voices, Dec. 4, 2021

‘Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil’
‘Dozens of customers stuck in English pub cut off by a blizzard’
‘Atlantic legislative race 5th costliest in NJ history’
‘Watch a drone tour of the 4 mile Atlantic City Boardwalk’
‘Bidens unveil White House Christmas decorations with Gifts from the Heart theme’
‘Coast Guard commander honored for heroic rescues’
‘Jury picked in sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell’
‘Somers Point seeks feedback on bayfront development’
‘50 fascinating cultural UNESCO World Heritage Sites around the world’
‘New Jersey prepares for new strain of COVID-19 virus’
‘CDC backs booster shot for all adults due to omicron variant’
“Biden’s release of millions of barrels of our oil reserves to reduce the price of gasoline is like using your emergency supply of toilet paper to clean the kitchen floor.” Ettore Cattaneo, via PressofAC.com “Yeah boss, I’m stuck (sips beer) … yeah, I can’t make it in (puffs cigar) … so horrible (kicks back and relaxes). Very sad.” Dom Silla Jr., via Facebook “The teachers should stop allowing their money ($3,000 to $5,000, per teacher) to be used for nasty political attack ads.” Michael T. Woelfel, via Facebook “Super cool. John Gowdy, your sand sculpture at 4:28?” Charlie Beaulieu, via Facebook “Nice to see him honoring front line workers — the same frontline workers getting canned because of these BS mandates.” Micky McDonald, via Facebook “When training and character meet opportunistic challenges you create heroes.” Peter Haberstroh, via Facebook “If Ghislaine was smart, she’d start singing like a bird, naming everyone involved. Otherwise, she’ll be in prison for 70 years.” Valeria Marcus, via Facebook “Why not introduce a program for homeowners to refurbish their homes along Bay Avenue?” Mike Coan, via PressofAC.com “If only the Midmer-Losh organ at Boardwalk Hall could gain UNESCO World Heritage status.” Beth Shepherd Bliss, via Facebook “The new strain that even Africa said was nothing to worry about. Murphy just wants to grab more power and control.” Kim Schilder, via Facebook “New variant mild if you are vaccinated. Poor countries go begging for life-saving COVID vaccines.” Pat Murphy