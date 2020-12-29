 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Dec. 29, 2020
Digital Voices, Dec. 29, 2020

“Everyone airs their grievances every day! Every petty problem is a major drama. We need a day of no grievances.”

Mark Hills

via Facebook

‘Festivus, ”’Seinfeld” holiday for airing grievances, is for everyone this year’

“To be afraid is a choice. Choose wisely.”

Michael Gaskill

via Facebook

‘A season of fear, not cheer,

as virus changes Christmas.’

“So proud of all of you. Keep doing good deeds all your life.”

Micki DeKluyver

via Facebook

‘Five teens form human chain to rescue two children from icy NJ pond’

“It’s about time someone appreciates the sacrifice the independent contractors provide. Sometimes it gets messy when they are fighting for their lives.”

James Behl

via PressofAC.com

‘Trump pardons 15, including his allies and 4 guards convicted in Iraq massacre’

“It’s just horrible what they do in China.”

Michelle Bourdo

via Facebook

‘20 dogs saved from China meat market get new homes in Florida’

“Everyone who can should give back something this year.”

Kathleen Monville Dooley

via Facebook

‘Local organizations come together

to give back this holiday season’

“All Trump wants is all of the foreign money to stay in America and help Americans.”

Richard O’Brien

via PressofAC.com

‘Trump threatens to torpedo

COVID relief with new demands’

“No problem, Congress will send them $500 million.”

Peter Haberstroh

via Facebook

‘Pandemic reaches Antarctica,

last untouched continent’

“It’s about time the neighbors got involved.”

Bret Sorrell

via Facebook

‘Nine charged with drug offenses

in Pleasantville’

