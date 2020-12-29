Digital Voices, Dec. 29, 2020

“Everyone airs their grievances every day! Every petty problem is a major drama. We need a day of no grievances.”

Mark Hills

‘Festivus, ”’Seinfeld” holiday for airing grievances, is for everyone this year’

“To be afraid is a choice. Choose wisely.”

Michael Gaskill

‘A season of fear, not cheer,

as virus changes Christmas.’

“So proud of all of you. Keep doing good deeds all your life.”

Micki DeKluyver

‘Five teens form human chain to rescue two children from icy NJ pond’

“It’s about time someone appreciates the sacrifice the independent contractors provide. Sometimes it gets messy when they are fighting for their lives.”

James Behl

‘Trump pardons 15, including his allies and 4 guards convicted in Iraq massacre’