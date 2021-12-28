Digital Voices, Dec. 28, 2021

“6,500 cases and 11 deaths. Much better odds than the flu or pneumonia.”
Joe Heckmann
via Facebook
‘NJ announces more than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases, and 11 new deaths’
“While Trump was still in office he was saying to get the vaccination. The left hated him for saying it.”
Bill Nielsen
via Facebook
‘Trump reveals he got COVID-19 booster shot; crowd boos him’
“While there may be a lot of ‘cases,’ there should still be relatively (to less-vaccinated areas) low hospitalizations and very few deaths.”
Isaac Brumer
via Facebook
‘Statewide shutdown to foil virus resurgence unlikely, Murphy says’
“Money helps Money. To the peons he says if taxes are your issue, N.J. is not for you.”
Janis Hetrick
via PressofAC.com
‘Murphy signs PILOT bill amending casino payment plan’
“President Biden dumps old dog for new Christmas puppy. What a piece of garbage.”
Burk Titherington
via Facebook
‘Bidens welcome new puppy and cat to White House; Major to stay with friends’
“The politicians have taken enough already. Don`t let them have anymore.”
Jacqueline Burke
via Facebook
‘Atlantic County files lawsuit to stop new casino PILOT law’
“I'm glad that plan got rejected. There are plenty other places to build that warehouse.”
Joseph Gruss
via PressofAC.com
‘Egg Harbor City Council rejects lake park redevelopment plan’
“Why isn't this over yet, like he said if he was elected president?”
William E. Olmsted
via Facebook
‘Biden shows optimism with home COVID-19 tests, public remains unsure’
“I wonder how much of this bill was written pre-reelection?”
Michael Druker
via Facebook
‘Tax relief bill for Atlantic City casinos goes to governor’
“Those nuts need to leave my president alone; they will pay for all they put him through.”
Estella DeVill
via Facebook
‘Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to end civil probe’
“It’s none of his business how others spend their money.”
Valeria Marcus
via Facebook
‘Democrats try to 'build back' after Manchin tanks $2T bill’