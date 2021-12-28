 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Dec. 28, 2021
“6,500 cases and 11 deaths. Much better odds than the flu or pneumonia.”

Joe Heckmann

via Facebook

‘NJ announces more than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases, and 11 new deaths’

“While Trump was still in office he was saying to get the vaccination. The left hated him for saying it.”

Bill Nielsen

via Facebook

‘Trump reveals he got COVID-19 booster shot; crowd boos him’

“While there may be a lot of ‘cases,’ there should still be relatively (to less-vaccinated areas) low hospitalizations and very few deaths.”

Isaac Brumer

via Facebook

‘Statewide shutdown to foil virus resurgence unlikely, Murphy says’

“Money helps Money. To the peons he says if taxes are your issue, N.J. is not for you.”

Janis Hetrick

via PressofAC.com

‘Murphy signs PILOT bill amending casino payment plan’

“President Biden dumps old dog for new Christmas puppy. What a piece of garbage.”

Burk Titherington

via Facebook

‘Bidens welcome new puppy and cat to White House; Major to stay with friends’

“The politicians have taken enough already. Don`t let them have anymore.”

Jacqueline Burke

via Facebook

‘Atlantic County files lawsuit to stop new casino PILOT law’

“I'm glad that plan got rejected. There are plenty other places to build that warehouse.”

Joseph Gruss

via PressofAC.com

‘Egg Harbor City Council rejects lake park redevelopment plan’

“Why isn't this over yet, like he said if he was elected president?”

William E. Olmsted

via Facebook

‘Biden shows optimism with home COVID-19 tests, public remains unsure’

“I wonder how much of this bill was written pre-reelection?”

Michael Druker

via Facebook

‘Tax relief bill for Atlantic City casinos goes to governor’

“Those nuts need to leave my president alone; they will pay for all they put him through.”

Estella DeVill

via Facebook

‘Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to end civil probe’

“It’s none of his business how others spend their money.”

Valeria Marcus

via Facebook

‘Democrats try to 'build back' after Manchin tanks $2T bill’

