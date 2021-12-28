Digital Voices, Dec. 28, 2021

“6,500 cases and 11 deaths. Much better odds than the flu or pneumonia.”

Joe Heckmann

‘NJ announces more than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases, and 11 new deaths’

“While Trump was still in office he was saying to get the vaccination. The left hated him for saying it.”

Bill Nielsen

‘Trump reveals he got COVID-19 booster shot; crowd boos him’

“While there may be a lot of ‘cases,’ there should still be relatively (to less-vaccinated areas) low hospitalizations and very few deaths.”

Isaac Brumer

‘Statewide shutdown to foil virus resurgence unlikely, Murphy says’

“Money helps Money. To the peons he says if taxes are your issue, N.J. is not for you.”

Janis Hetrick