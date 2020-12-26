Digital Voices, Dec. 26, 2020

“When you’re on a limited income, even $600 is gold. Be grateful for whatever you receive.”

Karen L. MacLeod

via Facebook

‘When will you get

your second stimulus check?’

“Why not for once take that extra money and reduce your tax burden on the citizens?”

Ray Theriault

‘EHT school board passes 2% tax hike, full-day kindergarten’

“Using Trump’s name out of hate is so wrong, but his name bringing money to help the Boys and Girls Club is great.”

Frank Farmer Sr.

via Facebook

‘Bids to push button to implode

Trump Plaza top $53,000’

“This is what happens when you have elected officials that work together.”

Kirk Hewitt

via Facebook

‘Woodbine receives NJDOT assistance