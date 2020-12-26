 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Dec. 26, 2020
“When you’re on a limited income, even $600 is gold. Be grateful for whatever you receive.”

Karen L. MacLeod

via Facebook

‘When will you get

your second stimulus check?’

“Why not for once take that extra money and reduce your tax burden on the citizens?”

Ray Theriault

via PressofAC.com

‘EHT school board passes 2% tax hike, full-day kindergarten’

“Using Trump’s name out of hate is so wrong, but his name bringing money to help the Boys and Girls Club is great.”

Frank Farmer Sr.

via Facebook

‘Bids to push button to implode

Trump Plaza top $53,000’

“This is what happens when you have elected officials that work together.”

Kirk Hewitt

via Facebook

‘Woodbine receives NJDOT assistance

for bicycle and pedestrian master plan’

“More contagious usually means less virulent.”

Curtis Foy

via Facebook

‘New coronavirus strains

could be a cause for concern’

“Watch your car insurance rates skyrocket. Many rates increased when other states legalized recreational marijuana.”

John Burke

via PressofAC.com

‘New Jersey lawmakers give blessing

to marijuana marketplace’

“Or they could just play actual clips of Biden talking.”

Joseph Anthony

via Facebook

‘“SNL” unveils new Joe Biden

as Jim Carrey exits’

“Not pandemic’s toll, it’s politicians’ toll.”

Michael Ranfone

via Facebook

‘Pandemic’s toll on the restaurant industry in this week’s data’

“He’s stopping hail damage. That’s pretty awesome.”

Tim Wiley

via Facebook

‘Loud bang you heard was this Hammonton guy’s “hail cannon”’

