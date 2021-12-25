Digital Voices, Dec. 25, 2021

‘Following late night assembly approval, Casino PILOT bill heads to Murphy’s desk’
‘Armato says he’ll vote no when Atlantic City casino aid bill is up for final vote’
‘Upper Township church’s live Nativity scene offers hope during pandemic’
‘Holy Spirit switches to online learning after COVID-19 issue’
‘Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change’
‘The 25 worst Christmas movies of all time’
‘Elon Musk says his 2021 tax bill will be $11 billion’
‘Sen. Cory Booker tests positive for COVID-19’
‘US troops find religious exemption from vaccination unobtainable’
‘7 people, including 3 children, found dead in a Minnesota home’
‘Ocean Casino Resort continues culinary evolution with addition of New York’s legendary Serendipity3’
“So the county taxpayers each get a lump of coal in their stockings, while the casino industry gets the great gift of more corporate welfare.” Shawn McCloud, via PressofAC.com “No casino in Atlantic City has reported or admitted to saying it is near closing.” Jim Egyud, via Facebook “The parish put so much thought and music into it, and brought the story to life. They even had camels.” Cheryl Corradetti Macellaro, via Facebook “Amazing. We’re closing the entire school because one person is sick. But, wait, we can’t stop sports!” Harry Mehlman, via PressofAC.com “Obama tried this and we car owners didn’t get spare tires anymore.” Tom McKeever, via Facebook “How is ‘Love Actually’ not on this list?” Ted Gettinger, via Facebook “He says that is what he will be billed, not what he will really pay.” Sharon Molly, via Facebook “Must not have been wearing his 5 masks and hazmat suit enough.” Dave Ferrigno, via Facebook “When you enlist, you get many, many vaccines.” Kathy Heaton, via Facebook “Carbon monoxide?” Nicholas Fiadino, via Facebook “I haven’t been to a Serendipity in many years. This will be a real treat.” William A. Cradle, via Facebook