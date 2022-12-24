Digital Voices, Dec. 24, 2022

‘Hurts runs for 3 TDs as Eagles squeeze by Bears 25-20’

‘Ventnor receives nearly $550K for coastal infrastructure, resilience projects’

‘Today’s top pics: Miss America competition’

Lisa Gilbert: ‘Jan. 6 panel’s work is crucial to preserving freedoms and democracy’

‘Smoother roads, better bridges are coming to South Jersey’

‘Over the holidays, try talking to your relatives like an anthropologist’

‘Poll: Holiday gifts are harder to afford’

‘How to prevent injuries when playing pickleball’

‘What social media regulation could look like: Think of pipelines, not utilities’

‘Winner of “Survivor” says he will donate entire $1 million prize to help veterans’

‘Brittney Griner intends to return to WNBA in 1st comments since release from Russian prison’

‘2-year-old rescued after being swallowed by hippo’

“Very concerning that he’s taking so many hits. Scrambling from the pocket is one thing but there are too many designed runs for the future MVP.” Jim Nicholls, via Facebook “That’s what I pay in beach tags, parking and tickets.” Lloyd Robert, via Facebook “Looks more like ‘The Price is Right’ contestants than Miss America.” Lee Fugit, via Facebook “The committee members are all Democrats and hard core Trump haters. These people tried to get Trump for over six years and their lies and dishonesty were exposed. This too will go down in flames.” Robert Vertolli, via PressofAC.com “That’s good news.” Bret Sorrell, via Facebook “So true. Both sets of my grandparents lived through the Spanish flu in 1918. Since Covid I wish I could have known more about that time period.” Jacquie Gallagher, via Facebook “We’re skipping gifts and the fancy dinner. We’re struggling to buy groceries.” Deb Dove, via Facebook “Stop pretending to be a professional tennis player. The sports are similar, yet totally different.” Michael Roque, via Facebook “Just what we need, more government overreach.” Eddy Nelson Jr., via Facebook “It’s a nice gesture, but the U.S. government should take care of our vets.” Benjamin Wade, via Facebook “The national anthem should mean something to her now.” Clay Borneman, via Facebook “Hungry. Hungry. Hippo.” Justin Skyler Daniels, via Facebook