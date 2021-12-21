Digital Voices, Dec. 21, 2021

‘In-school COVID transmission high amid state’s winter surge’
‘Ocean City High School dismissed early after potential threat’
‘Far too little vote fraud to tip election to Trump, AP finds’
‘Philadelphia to require proof of vaccine for indoor dining and sporting events starting Jan. 3’
‘Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6’
‘Biden still plans to restart federal student loan payments in February’
‘Will Atlantic City casinos really close without tax breaks?’
‘OJ Simpson a completely free man as parole ends’
‘NYU to establish Martin Scorsese Institute’
‘On a single Kentucky street, the tornado killed 7 children’
‘This Jamaican Sorrel Cocktail is full of deep flavor and holiday spirit’
“My child will never be forced to wear a mask. My child will never be forced to eat outside in the winter time. My child will never be getting a COVID vaccine while she is under 18.” Dan Notarmuzi, via PressofAC.com “Same thing happened in Northfield last week.” Mori Moore, via Facebook “Far too little? So a little is OK?” Jessica Eby, via Facebook “Yeah, I keep seeing Flyers tickets for sale everywhere now.” Kyle Costello, via Facebook “Sad. CTE is real and not much is still understood.” Alejandro Solis, via Facebook “They took out the loan knowing they would have to pay it back. It’s called personal responsibility.” Edward Ballard, via Facebook “Maybe it’s the right thing to do at this time. The city has much to do as far as cleaning things up and making the city attractive to tourists.” John Andrus, via PressofAC.com “On Dec. 16, 1973, Buffalo Bills running back Orenthal James “OJ” Simpson became the first player in the National Football League to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a single season.” Yousef Al-Khattab, via Facebook “Scorsese has been overlooked in the past for his contribution to the film industry.” Valeria Marcus, via Facebook “My heart aches for these families.” “Too much work.”