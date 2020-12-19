Digital Voices, Dec. 19, 2020

“If you’re influenced by celebrities to get or not get a vaccine, you have bigger issues to worry about than COVID.”
Sandy Ricci
via Facebook
‘Ian McKellen one of first celebs to get COVID-19 vaccine’
“Why is the city making a huge deal out of this? Knock it down, end of story. We have more pressing issues to deal with in Atlantic City.”
Valeria Marcus
via Facebook
‘GALLERY: Demolition of Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino’
“Wow, why destroy it when they could have housed the many homeless of Atlantic City? That’s just stupid.”
Lisa Lewis
via Facebook
‘Want to push the button and implode Trump Plaza? Atlantic City may offer that chance.’
“Sorry for them, but we get it. People die. Does the press have to keep shoveling this corona business down our throats?”
Henry Connahey
via Facebook
‘Texas couple, both teachers, die of COVID-19 while holding hands with their children’
“They need it since they only test once a week at most. If you look for an appointment with them (12/16) today, you have to wait until Dec. 29 for the next available date.”
Judy Thomas
via Facebook
‘Atlantic County, AtlantiCare receive $1.6 million federal grant to expand COVID-19 testing’
“You can bash him for being rich and whatnot, but if I was working on set after being unemployed, I’d be just as livid people weren’t taking protocol seriously and putting my job on the line.”
Dani Daniels
via Facebook
‘In fiery rant, Tom Cruise scolds “Mission: Impossible 7” crew for not social distancing’
