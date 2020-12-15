 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Digital Voices, Dec. 15, 2020
0 comments

Digital Voices, Dec. 15, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“COVID saved your true love some cash this year.”

Derek Bradford

via Facebook

‘This is how much all the “12 Days

of Christmas” gifts would cost in 2020’

“Why didn’t he refund those who paid for 2020 Blackjacks season tickets after his league folded?”

Michael Cialini

via Facebook

‘Former Eagle Jaworski gives

200 bicycles to Atlantic City children’

“Politicians are America’s worst enemy and the things they do make the Mafia look like choir boys.”

Richard Jenkins

via PressofAC.com

‘15 reputed mobsters in Philly,

South Jersey face charges’

“Florida has had indoor dinning since the reopening and bars too, so by the ‘science’ Florida should have the highest death rates and hospitalizations. We don’t.”

Joe Montoro

via Facebook

‘The latest updates from local businesses’

“Legalizing sex work would get rid of pimps, who are generally violent, abusive people.”

Brian C. Biscieglia

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City police put drug dealers, pimps, johns on notice’

“I am sure that all social service agencies are looking for financial help to assist those they serve during the holidays and troubling times.”

Bruce Jenkins

via PressofAC.com

‘Jewish Family Service asking

for community donations’

“Disciplined? What is this, middle school?”

Craig Flenard

via Facebook

‘Mays Landing physician

disciplined for insurance fraud’

“It’s sad to see a one-of-a-kind longstanding local-based family business go.”

Isaac Brumer

via Facebook

‘Women’s clothing store Francesca’s closing Hamilton Mall location’

“In 25 years all our coastal cities will be in constant danger of flooding.”

Holger Richard Pust

via Facebook

‘Ocean City outlines flood mitigation plans at town-hall meeting’

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Digital Voices, Dec. 12, 2020

“The Birch Grove Park Advisory Board opposing the dog park and the lease agreement not being in favor of the city were the main reasons to vot…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News