Digital Voices, Dec. 15, 2020

“COVID saved your true love some cash this year.”
Derek Bradford
via Facebook
‘This is how much all the “12 Days
of Christmas” gifts would cost in 2020’
“Why didn’t he refund those who paid for 2020 Blackjacks season tickets after his league folded?”
Michael Cialini
via Facebook
‘Former Eagle Jaworski gives
200 bicycles to Atlantic City children’
“Politicians are America’s worst enemy and the things they do make the Mafia look like choir boys.”
Richard Jenkins
via PressofAC.com
‘15 reputed mobsters in Philly,
South Jersey face charges’
“Florida has had indoor dinning since the reopening and bars too, so by the ‘science’ Florida should have the highest death rates and hospitalizations. We don’t.”
Joe Montoro
via Facebook
‘The latest updates from local businesses’
“Legalizing sex work would get rid of pimps, who are generally violent, abusive people.”
Brian C. Biscieglia
via Facebook
‘Atlantic City police put drug dealers, pimps, johns on notice’
“I am sure that all social service agencies are looking for financial help to assist those they serve during the holidays and troubling times.”
Bruce Jenkins
via PressofAC.com
‘Jewish Family Service asking
for community donations’
“Disciplined? What is this, middle school?”
Craig Flenard
via Facebook
‘Mays Landing physician
disciplined for insurance fraud’
“It’s sad to see a one-of-a-kind longstanding local-based family business go.”
Isaac Brumer
via Facebook
‘Women’s clothing store Francesca’s closing Hamilton Mall location’
“In 25 years all our coastal cities will be in constant danger of flooding.”
Holger Richard Pust
via Facebook
‘Ocean City outlines flood mitigation plans at town-hall meeting’
