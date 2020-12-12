Digital Voices, Dec. 12, 2020

“The Birch Grove Park Advisory Board opposing the dog park and the lease agreement not being in favor of the city were the main reasons to vote it off the agenda.”
Jon Rickert
via Facebook
‘Two-year campaign for dog park
in Northfield fails to gain council support’
“Even communist China didn’t make it mandatory.”
Paul K. Olendzki
via Facebook
‘Should employers be able to require workers to get COVID vaccine?’
“One of the nicest, most sincere and generally caring persons I’ve ever had the fortune to interact with.”
Ray Theriault
via PressofAC.com
‘Outgoing Pleasantville Mayor Tweedle looks back on his years of service’
“Not Catholic schools in Somers Point.”
Ed Quigley
via Facebook
‘Somers Point schools move
to remote learning until January’
“Breakdancing is hard! I’m all for it.”
Natalie Kraft
“Tiddley winks next?”
Eileen Harrigan
via Facebook
‘Breakdancing will make its Olympic debut at Paris 2024’
“Spectacular! Please share more news and photos of the sandhill cranes and other rare bird sightings.”
Angele Statuti Pettinato
via PressofAC.com
Sandhill cranes, other unusual species showing up in Cape May
“Yeah, but a gallon of milk is $13. No thank you.”
Justin Thomson
via Facebook
‘Hawaii offering free round trips
to temporary remote workers’
“So how can Wentz have a contract extension thru 2024 for $128 million?”
Rick Etling
via Facebook
‘Readers react to Wentz being pulled during Eagles’ loss to Packers’
“Multiple girlfriends who like to cook.”
Peter Haberstroh
via Facebook
‘13 tips for eating well on the cheap’
“Total number is not as important as the rate of rise of new cases and hospitalizations/ICU cases.”
Curtis Foy
via Facebook
‘200 new COVID-19 infections puts Atlantic County total cases over 10,000
