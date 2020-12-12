 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Dec. 12, 2020
Digital Voices, Dec. 12, 2020

“The Birch Grove Park Advisory Board opposing the dog park and the lease agreement not being in favor of the city were the main reasons to vote it off the agenda.”

Jon Rickert

via Facebook

‘Two-year campaign for dog park

in Northfield fails to gain council support’

“Even communist China didn’t make it mandatory.”

Paul K. Olendzki

via Facebook

‘Should employers be able to require workers to get COVID vaccine?’

“One of the nicest, most sincere and generally caring persons I’ve ever had the fortune to interact with.”

Ray Theriault

via PressofAC.com

‘Outgoing Pleasantville Mayor Tweedle looks back on his years of service’

“Not Catholic schools in Somers Point.”

Ed Quigley

via Facebook

‘Somers Point schools move

to remote learning until January’

“Breakdancing is hard! I’m all for it.”

Natalie Kraft

“Tiddley winks next?”

Eileen Harrigan

via Facebook

‘Breakdancing will make its Olympic debut at Paris 2024’

“Spectacular! Please share more news and photos of the sandhill cranes and other rare bird sightings.”

Angele Statuti Pettinato

via PressofAC.com

Sandhill cranes, other unusual species showing up in Cape May

“Yeah, but a gallon of milk is $13. No thank you.”

Justin Thomson

via Facebook

‘Hawaii offering free round trips

to temporary remote workers’

“So how can Wentz have a contract extension thru 2024 for $128 million?”

Rick Etling

via Facebook

‘Readers react to Wentz being pulled during Eagles’ loss to Packers’

“Multiple girlfriends who like to cook.”

Peter Haberstroh

via Facebook

‘13 tips for eating well on the cheap’

“Total number is not as important as the rate of rise of new cases and hospitalizations/ICU cases.”

Curtis Foy

via Facebook

‘200 new COVID-19 infections puts Atlantic County total cases over 10,000

Digital Voices, Dec. 5, 2020

“My son never got a paper ballot, even after I called and was told they were sending a ballot. He was in the hospital so he didn’t get to vote.”

