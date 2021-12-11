Digital Voices, Dec. 11, 2021

“Do your homework before purchasing a house. It’s really that simple. Don’t like noise, don’t buy a home near a bar!”
Linda Valente-Rose
via Facebook
‘After getting slammed by neighbors, the Deauville promises changes’
“How about a sound ordinance for the neighborhood or township that precludes businesses, cars and boats from music sound levels above a certain decibel, and septic emptying before 9 a.m. with strong enforcement?”
Mark Weinstein
via PressofAC.com
‘After getting slammed by neighbors, the Deauville promises changes’
“Maybe we should stop using animals for our entertainment.”
Spencer Belz
via Facebook
‘Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California’
“What about all the jobs that those employees count on to live?”
Gloria Snowden Hoffmann
via Facebook
‘Four Atlantic City casinos could close if amendment PILOT is not approved’
“Keep the kids in their district and educate them in the least restrictive environment in their own district. … There is a lot of vacant space to put this wonderful school in AC and to benefit the taxpayers there.”
Gina Walk
via PressofAC.com
‘Permits for alternative school planned for Galloway being reviewed by Atlantic County appeals board’
“Amazing how the casinos get so many tax breaks.”
Debra Tantlinger Ogle
via Facebook
‘Proposed casino PILOT law could lead to $55M drop in payments in 2022’
“Coach is a problem but that roster is a whole lot of losing mentality and lack of skill.”
Mark Cowin
via Facebook
‘Flyers fire Alain Vigneault after 8 straight losses’
“Very ironic that these marijuana businesses have potential interest in Hamilton's business park, where both the jail and several substance abuse recovery centers are located.”
Tom Szczepanski
via Facebook
‘Several South Jersey towns reporting high interest in new cannabis businesses’
“That's what you make people do, when unlawful and unethical mandates try to make people go against their beliefs.”
Kenneth Wright
via Facebook
‘Dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get pass in Italy’
“We all came from somewhere but in the end, we’re all Americans under one flag.”
Mario Suarez
via Facebook
‘Paintings of flags celebrate diversity at Pleasantville Post Office’
“Looks like they are planning the next one.”
Donna Walker
via Facebook
‘Scientist behind AstraZeneca vaccine says next pandemic may be worse’