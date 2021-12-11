Digital Voices, Dec. 11, 2021

“Keep the kids in their district and educate them in the least restrictive environment in their own district. … There is a lot of vacant space to put this wonderful school in AC and to benefit the taxpayers there.”

Gina Walk

‘Permits for alternative school planned for Galloway being reviewed by Atlantic County appeals board’

“Amazing how the casinos get so many tax breaks.”

Debra Tantlinger Ogle

via Facebook

‘Proposed casino PILOT law could lead to $55M drop in payments in 2022’

“Coach is a problem but that roster is a whole lot of losing mentality and lack of skill.”

Mark Cowin

via Facebook

‘Flyers fire Alain Vigneault after 8 straight losses’

“Very ironic that these marijuana businesses have potential interest in Hamilton's business park, where both the jail and several substance abuse recovery centers are located.”