Digital Voices, Dec. 11, 2021
“Do your homework before purchasing a house. It’s really that simple. Don’t like noise, don’t buy a home near a bar!”

Linda Valente-Rose

via Facebook

‘After getting slammed by neighbors, the Deauville promises changes’

“How about a sound ordinance for the neighborhood or township that precludes businesses, cars and boats from music sound levels above a certain decibel, and septic emptying before 9 a.m. with strong enforcement?”

Mark Weinstein

via PressofAC.com

‘After getting slammed by neighbors, the Deauville promises changes’

“Maybe we should stop using animals for our entertainment.”

Spencer Belz

via Facebook

‘Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California’

“What about all the jobs that those employees count on to live?”

Gloria Snowden Hoffmann

via Facebook

‘Four Atlantic City casinos could close if amendment PILOT is not approved’

“Keep the kids in their district and educate them in the least restrictive environment in their own district. … There is a lot of vacant space to put this wonderful school in AC and to benefit the taxpayers there.”

Gina Walk

via PressofAC.com

‘Permits for alternative school planned for Galloway being reviewed by Atlantic County appeals board’

“Amazing how the casinos get so many tax breaks.”

Debra Tantlinger Ogle

via Facebook

‘Proposed casino PILOT law could lead to $55M drop in payments in 2022’

“Coach is a problem but that roster is a whole lot of losing mentality and lack of skill.”

Mark Cowin

via Facebook

‘Flyers fire Alain Vigneault after 8 straight losses’

“Very ironic that these marijuana businesses have potential interest in Hamilton's business park, where both the jail and several substance abuse recovery centers are located.”

Tom Szczepanski

via Facebook

‘Several South Jersey towns reporting high interest in new cannabis businesses’

“That's what you make people do, when unlawful and unethical mandates try to make people go against their beliefs.”

Kenneth Wright

via Facebook

‘Dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get pass in Italy’

“We all came from somewhere but in the end, we’re all Americans under one flag.”

Mario Suarez

via Facebook

‘Paintings of flags celebrate diversity at Pleasantville Post Office’

“Looks like they are planning the next one.”

Donna Walker

via Facebook

‘Scientist behind AstraZeneca vaccine says next pandemic may be worse’

