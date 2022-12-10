Digital Voices, Dec. 10, 2022

‘Coyote attacked 2-year-old girl in front of her house, security camera shows’

“We had one run across our pool in Egg Harbor Township 2 minutes after letting our dog back in.” Nicole O’Brien, via Facebook “Reducing lanes (road diets) is a well-used tool for making streets and neighborhoods safer.” Isaac Brumer, via Facebook “Prescription opioids are safe and effective FDA approved medication. The overdoses today are from illegal street fentanyl smuggled in from Mexico.” Serina Matteson, via PressofAC.com “Just because they eliminated term limits doesn’t mean you can’t vote them out if they don’t do their job.” Tom Amenhauser, via Facebook “A rapper, an NBA player ... and your picture shows two white guys with MAGA hats. Truly unbelievable.” Wayne Schaffel, via Facebook “That’s a phrase, not a word, and no one has heard of it before now. Oxford dictionary should stop trying so hard to be cool.” Michael Gaskill, via Facebook “Parents need to put their phones down and interact with their children more.” Char Piacentino, via Facebook “Government credits. If government helps, price goes up. Like college.” John Clark, via Facebook “Yes, every employee should be tested for drugs. It makes for an honest employee and a safer work environment.” Charles Sully, via Facebook “They should’ve went old-school and introduced it after something was mysteriously bombed.” Hector Wang, via Facebook “We pay $2.69 a gallon down here in Tennessee.” Linda A Moffett, via Facebook “Who knew being a dogwalker would be a dangerous job.” Steve Gordon, via Facebook