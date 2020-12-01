 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Dec. 1, 2020
Digital Voices, Dec. 1, 2020

“People who continue to do this and break the law in N.J. should move to Oregon, where it’s been decriminalized.”

Doreen Peak

via Facebook

‘Two Rio Grande residents arrested

for methamphetamine distribution’

“Alternate headline ... ‘Holiday travel remains at 90% of last year, despite Covid scare’”

Jerry Brown

via Facebook

‘Holiday travel expected

to be down 10% this year’

“You miss all of the shots you don’t take.”

Greg Forrest

via Facebook

‘Newark man arrested after stealing $1.7M from armored vehicle at Bally’s’

“Wait until Biden is in White House, then he’ll pay for it with Pelosi’s new COVID-19 relief bill.”

Ken Krebs

via PressofAC.com

‘Gov. Murphy signs bill requiring all

law enforcers to wear body cameras’

“Winner was on ABC’s silly ‘Bachelorette.’ ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is on ABC.”

Antoinette Silvestro

via Facebook

‘Why didn’t Nev Schulman win

“Dancing with the Stars”?’

“Oh, I’m not surprised. I remember the drug drop offs in A.C. in my youth.”

Valeria Marcus

via Facebook

‘15 reputed mobsters in Philly,

South Jersey face charges’

“Trade Wentz to Indy where he can reunite with Frank Reich and ship Doug to the Jets.”

John F. Walters Jr.

via PressofAC.com

‘Turnovers cost Eagles again

in dreary 22-17 loss to Browns’

“It is the silent tragedy that many women suffer alone.”

Justin Bean

via Facebook

‘In intimate account, Duchess of Sussex reveals she had miscarriage in July’

“Some network relative or network boyfriend will get that position.”

Mike Stanislaw

via Facebook

‘Jennings will be interim “Jeopardy!” host’

