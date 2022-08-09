Digital Voices, Aug. 9, 2022

‘Police body camera footage of Absecon Dollar Store shooting released’

‘Funding gap may mean Longport fireworks show is a no-go’

‘Wildwood Crest chief: Look before entering crosswalks’

‘Shortage of officials still big problem, so NJSIAA launches recruitment initiative with $300 rebates’

‘High School football kickoff 2022: A quick look at Hammonton’

‘Takeaways from Tuesday’s primaries’

‘Demi Lovato opens up about why she’s using ‘she/her’ pronouns again’

‘Biden no longer shy in singling out Trump, the “former guy”’

‘Earth is spinning faster than usual: What experts say after shortest day ever’

‘Highly potent weed creating marijuana addicts worldwide, study says’

“Joe has done a great job at Borgata and Hard Rock. I had the honor of working for Joe at both.”

Mark Toback

via Facebook

‘Atlantic City’s Joe Lupo to run Mirage casino for Hard Rock’

“You are what you eat.”

Tracy Cappella Harper

via Facebook

‘Cognitive decline linked to ultra-processed food, study finds’

“Officers did what they had to do. Thankfully they all went home safely.” Michael Robert, via Facebook “Longport doesn’t have any money? That’s hilarious!” Charles Heacock, via Facebook “Good article, reinforces the obligations of pedestrians in this whole crossing issue.” Ann Cee, via Facebook “A lot of the problems are with the chapters themselves. The politics, the money up front, the time required for meetings and sessions. It is a big commitment.” Anthony Buchanico, via Facebook “Oops, forgot Mo had an older brother Clyde. Guess the Florida sun baked my brain.” Jim Freiberg, via PressofAC.com “The perfect reason why the abortion issue should be left to the states. It works. Kansas proved that point.” Paul C. Mazzone, via Facebook “Her career needed a boost and she used the trans community. It didn’t work, now it’s back to ‘she’ to see if that works.” Dennis Herold, via Facebook “He will do anything to deflect from the disaster known as his presidency.” Greg Petitt, via PressofAC.com “The axis shifted slightly when that volcano, I believe in Chile, erupted in 2010.” Eddy Nelson Jr., via Facebook “I know I’m addicted to cannabis, but I should probably also be dead or a dope addict. I’ll take the weed.” Michael Diamond, via Facebook