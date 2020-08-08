“Nobody answers calls, emails receive form response. Zero accountability by governor for the disastrous state of unemployment claims processing.”
Marlene Janet
via Facebook
‘Lack of trained staff slows resolution
of unemployment problems’
“‘Minority-majority city’? Isn’t that an oxymoron?”
Bill Pollock
via PressofAC.com
‘Youth demand social, environmental justice at Galloway protest’
“Florida Man strikes again.”
Curtis Foy
via Facebook
‘Florida Burger King worker killed
in food delay dispute, police say’
“Just received mine that was sent March 1.”
Victoria Silvert
via Facebook
‘Need a passport? About 1.2 million people are ahead of you’
“Good! It was so out of hand.”
Janet Lynn
via Facebook
‘Higher fines, towing for parking
on Ocean Drive to visit Dog Beach in EHT’
“Wow, what a concept. So you’re saying, ‘Government of the people, by the people and for the people’?”
Mike Brock
via Facebook
Press editorial: ‘Cut NJ spending, get public approval for $10B borrowing’
“Interesting that the article did not include that Barack Obama received a standing ovation in response to slamming recent actions by the current president.”
Joanne Senn
via PressofAC.com
‘John Lewis mourned as founding father of better America’
“I saw them all through Atlantic City cleaning up the streets in their yellow shirts.”
Sue Dickerson Nelson
via Facebook
‘We want to work, say Atlantic City youth of Leaders in Training’
“Celebrate no deaths.”
Roger Nolter
via Facebook
‘Atlantic County reports
16 COVID cases, no deaths’
“Nice to have some good news for a change.”
Robert Rosetta
via Facebook
‘Washington woman, 18, found alive after 8-day search survived on berries, creek water’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.