“Nobody answers calls, emails receive form response. Zero accountability by governor for the disastrous state of unemployment claims processing.”

Marlene Janet

via Facebook

‘Lack of trained staff slows resolution

of unemployment problems’

“‘Minority-majority city’? Isn’t that an oxymoron?”

Bill Pollock

via PressofAC.com

‘Youth demand social, environmental justice at Galloway protest’

“Florida Man strikes again.”

Curtis Foy

via Facebook

‘Florida Burger King worker killed

in food delay dispute, police say’

“Just received mine that was sent March 1.”

Victoria Silvert

via Facebook

‘Need a passport? About 1.2 million people are ahead of you’

“Good! It was so out of hand.”

Janet Lynn

via Facebook

‘Higher fines, towing for parking

on Ocean Drive to visit Dog Beach in EHT’

“Wow, what a concept. So you’re saying, ‘Government of the people, by the people and for the people’?”

Mike Brock

via Facebook

Press editorial: ‘Cut NJ spending, get public approval for $10B borrowing’

“Interesting that the article did not include that Barack Obama received a standing ovation in response to slamming recent actions by the current president.”

Joanne Senn

via PressofAC.com

‘John Lewis mourned as founding father of better America’

“I saw them all through Atlantic City cleaning up the streets in their yellow shirts.”

Sue Dickerson Nelson

via Facebook

‘We want to work, say Atlantic City youth of Leaders in Training’

“Celebrate no deaths.”

Roger Nolter

via Facebook

‘Atlantic County reports

16 COVID cases, no deaths’

“Nice to have some good news for a change.”

Robert Rosetta

via Facebook

‘Washington woman, 18, found alive after 8-day search survived on berries, creek water’

Tags

Load comments