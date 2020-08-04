“It’s the best they can do right now, but who wants to eat like that if you have a choice?”
Jonathan Geoffrey
via Facebook
‘Al fresco dining at Atlantic City casinos could become new normal’
“Now we just need synchronized jaywalkers.”
Kevin P. Inman
via Facebook
‘Traffic lights to be synchronized
in Atlantic City’
“Wearing a mask is like hiding under your desk to protect you from a nuclear explosion.”
Dane Weiss
via Facebook
Child doesn’t like wearing a mask? Experts give their tips’
“Best runways, one airline. If you build it, they will come.”
Michael Toland
‘Area’s airports win big grants, Atlantic City gets $11.2 million for runway’
“My heart is forever broken for the loss of my nephew, Ryan, taken too soon at the age of 28 years old.”
Misty Rose
via Facebook
‘Mays Landing man dies after being hit by car in Pleasantville’
“Good, don’t pay him.”
Patrick Boyle
via Facebook
‘Eagles WR Marquise Goodwin opts out of season due to coronavirus concerns’
“Until there is a vaccine, most of the state’s population will err on the side of caution.”
James Schroeder
Press editorial: ‘Keeping theaters shut risks permanent harm to movie industry’
“Fear tactics controlling the population — I’ve heard of that before.”
Brad Smith
‘Most, if not all, South Jersey
lifeguard races canceled for this year’
“10 feet? That’s a baby.”
Eric Shaw
via Facebook
‘Great white shark pings off coast
of Atlantic City and Ocean City’
“Good luck but it’s the people that carry it.”
Melissa Mesi Heisler
via Facebook
‘What does it take to create a COVID-safe campus?’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.