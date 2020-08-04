“It’s the best they can do right now, but who wants to eat like that if you have a choice?”

Jonathan Geoffrey

via Facebook

‘Al fresco dining at Atlantic City casinos could become new normal’

“Now we just need synchronized jaywalkers.”

Kevin P. Inman

via Facebook

‘Traffic lights to be synchronized

in Atlantic City’

“Wearing a mask is like hiding under your desk to protect you from a nuclear explosion.”

Dane Weiss

via Facebook

Child doesn’t like wearing a mask? Experts give their tips’

“Best runways, one airline. If you build it, they will come.”

Michael Toland

via PressofAC.com

‘Area’s airports win big grants, Atlantic City gets $11.2 million for runway’

“My heart is forever broken for the loss of my nephew, Ryan, taken too soon at the age of 28 years old.”

Misty Rose

via Facebook

‘Mays Landing man dies after being hit by car in Pleasantville’

“Good, don’t pay him.”

Patrick Boyle

via Facebook

‘Eagles WR Marquise Goodwin opts out of season due to coronavirus concerns’

“Until there is a vaccine, most of the state’s population will err on the side of caution.”

James Schroeder

via PressofAC.com

Press editorial: ‘Keeping theaters shut risks permanent harm to movie industry’

“Fear tactics controlling the population — I’ve heard of that before.”

Brad Smith

via PressofAC.com

‘Most, if not all, South Jersey

lifeguard races canceled for this year’

“10 feet? That’s a baby.”

Eric Shaw

via Facebook

‘Great white shark pings off coast

of Atlantic City and Ocean City’

“Good luck but it’s the people that carry it.”

Melissa Mesi Heisler

via Facebook

‘What does it take to create a COVID-safe campus?’

Tags

Load comments