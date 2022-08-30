Digital Voices, Aug. 30, 2022

“At least she left them in good hands and didn’t harm them or starve them.”

Daneen Cheree Alli

via Facebook

‘Funny Farm looking for answers after a woman abandons cats there’

“Stealing electric now, the new trend.”

David Jones

via Facebook

‘Sparks fly as debate over Upper Township car charger heats up’

“Maybe they should look into why she took such a huge pay cut and resigned from other positions.”

Shelly Long

‘Renowned college basketball coach, Ocean City native set to take over OCHS girls team’

“Wish he played for a relevant team. But probably can’t beat all the fun in L.A.”

Benjamin Wade

via Facebook

‘Mike Trout hits home run for 1,500th career hit’

“My taxes shouldn’t be going towards this. Collage is a choice. Choose to go, you choose to pay.”

Alden Webster

via Facebook

‘Biden’s student loan plan: What we know’

“One of South Jersey’s all-time great coaches.”

James Boyd

via Facebook

‘It’s the last roundup for Paul Sacco as St. Joseph coach’

“Oh jeez, that’s horrible !”

Yvonne Dever

via Facebook

‘5 dogs fatally attack Florida postal worker when her truck breaks down’

“‘GOT’ was not at all difficult to understand. Now ‘Westworld’ ….”

Kevin P. Inman

via Facebook

‘“House of the Dragon” is a more accessible “Thrones”’

“I disagree with Ms. Cheney on every vote she has taken; however, her commitment to the Constitution is unwavering.”

Maureen Leidy

‘Arrogant Liz Cheney and her White House fantasy crushed by voters,’ by Joe Battenfeld

“Prices go down because people can’t afford to drive as much. Demand goes down, so does price.”

Mitchell Hackerman

via Facebook

‘US gas prices have fallen every day since mid-June’

“We will always find community, religious or not.”

Nico Signorello

via Facebook

‘What survey data says about spiritual Americans’ political behavior’

“Way to buy votes for midterms!”

John Tisa

via Facebook

‘Biden set to announce $10,000 federal student loan cancellation’

