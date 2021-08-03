Digital Voices, Aug. 3, 2021

“She is making the right choice. It’s a pity more of her peers are not standing up to these colleges tyranny.”
Thomas Szczepanski
“More individuals have gotten this vaccine than any other vaccine before approval.”
Christina Stasiuk
‘Ocean City soccer star Faith Slimmer won’t attend Rutgers citing COVID-19 vaccine mandate’
“This is what happens when you turn back the feminist clock 50 years.”
Barbara Shamberg Duniec
‘Pink offers to pay Norway beach handball team’s fine over bikini bottoms’
“It would be much easier if they weren’t required to wear clothing that sexualized them.”
Spencer Belz
‘Olympic broadcasters curb sexual images of female athletes’
“So what was the point of getting vaccinated.”
Chuck Fuernisen
‘Murphy strongly recommends indoor masking for all after CDC update’
“That’s 2 from South Jersey. Mike Trout is the best player in the majors. And Martin Truex Jr. in NASCAR. South Jersey rocks.”
Richie Purzner
‘Mainland grad Chase Petty signs contract with Twins that includes $2.5 million signing bonus’
“Hope she’s OK. It must have been such a hard thing to do after all of that practice.”
Jonathan Geoffrey
‘Simone Biles says she withdrew from final to protect team, self’
“It’s a good thing the troops storming the beaches of Normandy under a barrage of bullets and mental duress didn’t bow out.”
Frank Mir
‘Simone Biles finds peace of mind at Olympics: An analysis’
“No. Who is going to pay them? I work for a state university, they say get the vaccine or be fired.”
Christine Allen
‘Do you support financial incentives for people who get vaccinated?’
“There is so much mixed information no one knows what to do or believe.”
Sharon Manfredo
‘CDC reverses course on masks in areas where virus is surging’
“To be clear, is this new cases for one week?”
David Nixon
‘COVID cases fall to 619; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey’
“Also protects against false allegations of police misconduct.”
Anthony Davoli
‘Body cams effective in holding police accountable, study says’