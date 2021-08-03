Digital Voices, Aug. 3, 2021

“That’s 2 from South Jersey. Mike Trout is the best player in the majors. And Martin Truex Jr. in NASCAR. South Jersey rocks.”

Richie Purzner

‘Mainland grad Chase Petty signs contract with Twins that includes $2.5 million signing bonus’

“Hope she’s OK. It must have been such a hard thing to do after all of that practice.”

Jonathan Geoffrey

‘Simone Biles says she withdrew from final to protect team, self’

“It’s a good thing the troops storming the beaches of Normandy under a barrage of bullets and mental duress didn’t bow out.”

Frank Mir

‘Simone Biles finds peace of mind at Olympics: An analysis’

“No. Who is going to pay them? I work for a state university, they say get the vaccine or be fired.”

Christine Allen

